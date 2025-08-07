London Branch Meet-Up For Season Opener

The London Branch of the Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Friday’s live-on-Sky opening game of the season at Birmingham City at the The Lyttleton Arms, 1, Camden High Street, London NW1 7JE, opposite Mornington Crescent tube station.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches for a number of years.

The Blues visit newly promoted Birmingham as favourites to carry off the Championship title with the home side the bookies’ third most fancied team (KO 8pm).





Photo: Action Images