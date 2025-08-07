Cajuste: It's Been a Long Summer But I Know I Made the Right Choice

Thursday, 7th Aug 2025 18:36 Returning loanee Jens Cajuste says it’s been a long summer of uncertainty but he’s sure he made the right choice in rejoining the Blues for a second season, citing the team spirit in the squad, manager Kieran McKenna and the fans as factors behind his decision. The 26-year-old had a successful loan spell from Napoli in the Premier League last season and McKenna said at the end of last season that he would like him to return but admitted it would be a difficult deal to do. For much of the summer it appeared the Sweden international would be heading elsewhere - Besiktas, Burnley and Saudi Arabian club Neom were all in the running at one point or another - until the last week when the Blues’ stepped up their pursuit with confirmation of the loan coming through earlier this afternoon. Town are paying €1 million (£863,000) for the loan and have agreed a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) obligation to buy next summer should they win promotion. “I’m buzzing, really excited and I think it’s going to be a great challenge for me and for the team, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Cajuste told TownTV. Reflecting on his time since leaving the Blues at the end of 2024/25, he added: “It’s been a long summer. I think there’s been a little bit of uncertainty at times and it’s been a bit hectic, but I’m just really happy everything has finally fallen into place and it’s turned out well.” But he feels he’s home now: “Most definitely. There was always that ambition going into the summer that possibly I could return and it was an exciting thought. “Then the summer was a little bit different and took more time than anticipated but finally it happened.” Cajuste is in no doubt that the aim is to get back to the Premier League in the campaign ahead. “Of course, it’s the ultimate goal,” he continued. “That’s where we all want to play, that’s the final goal to reach and to stay there is the ambition.” The midfielder rejoins a squad he has a lot of time for: “It’s a great group. I’ve said it before, it’s one of the best experiences I’ve had in my professional career in terms of teammates and camaraderie and team spirit. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that this is a team that I would love to play in and I’m really happy that I can meet the guys again.” Recent signing Azor Matusiwa may be a new face in the dressing room, but one which is familiar to Cajuste from their time playing together at Reims. “A great player and a great guy,” he said of the Dutchman. “We played for about a year and half and got to know each other pretty well, not only on the pitch but also off the pitch, so I’m sure that will come to show on the pitch now.” The one-time Midtjylland man is also looking forward to working with McKenna for a second season. “Absolutely. A fantastic manager, fantastic person,” he said. “Just the highest level of respect.” Cajuste says he’s also looking forward to playing in front of the fans for a second season. “A big part of my decision to come back has been that appreciation that I’ve received and that I can honestly say I’ve never really felt anywhere else in my footballing career,” he said. “That’s absolutely one of the biggest parts in my decision to come back.” Played footage of fans singing his name at Auxerre on Saturday, Cajuste smiled: “That makes me happy. I know I made the right choice.”

Photo: ITFC



oioihardy added 18:42 - Aug 7

100% the fans got this over the line. Sounds like we helped alot in making him feel so welcome 1

ITFC_1994 added 18:49 - Aug 7

ITFC_1994 added 18:49 - Aug 7

LegendofthePhoenix added 18:49 - Aug 7

Fantastic. And well done to those fans at Auxerre! 0

marinermyhero added 18:55 - Aug 7

Itfc 1994 ww heard ya lol 0

TimmyH added 18:58 - Aug 7

In my mind not for one moment did I doubt that he wouldn't come back ;)



Have to admit a bit surprised another club hasn't snapped him up! 0

