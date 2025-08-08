South-West Branch Meet-Up For Birmingham Match

Friday, 8th Aug 2025 08:50

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch tonight’s opening game of the season at Birmingham City (KO 8pm)

The Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square, Bath is the venue for the meet-up to see the Blues take on the newly promoted Midlanders at St Andrew’s.





Photo: Action Images