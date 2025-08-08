Released Youngster Iorpenda Joins Huddersfield

Friday, 8th Aug 2025 09:20

Released academy defender George Iorpenda has joined Huddersfield Town on pro terms following a trial at the end of last season.

The 18-year-old, who will play for the Terriers’ U21s in the campaign ahead, was among those let go by the Blues at the end of 2024/25, having had a spell at Brightlingsea Regent earlier in the campaign, and linked-up with the West Yorkshire side in April when he featured for their B team in a 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town’s U21s.

Also involved in that match was his elder brother Tom, a midfielder who has played a number of first team games for Huddersfield and who joined Notts County on a season-long loan earlier in the summer.

Huddersfield are now managed by former Blues first-team coach Lee Grant with Marcus Harness joining him in West Yorkshire following his release by Town.





Photo: TWTD