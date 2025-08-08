Birmingham City 1-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Friday, 8th Aug 2025 22:13 George Hirst’s 95th-minute penalty claimed an unlikely 1-1 draw for Championship favourites Town in their opening game of the season at Birmingham City. The newly promoted home side looked set for all three points courtesy of Jay Stansfield’s goal on 55 until sub Lyndon Dykes handled in the area and Hirst confidently found the net to grab a share of the point. Chieo Ogbene was handed his first start since October last year and Leif Davis was fit to start at left-back following his hip problem, but Omari Hutchinson, Jaden Philogene and new signing Jens Cajuste were all absent from the squad. Ogbene, who ruptured achilles ligaments in last season’s away game at Brentford, started on the right of the three behind striker George Hirst with Jack Clarke on the left and Sammie Szmodics in the middle. Azor Matusiwa made his Town debut in midfield alongside Jack Taylor ahead of a back four of, from the right, Ben Johnson, playing his first league game outside the Premier League, new skipper Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves and Davis. Alex Palmer was in goal. Philogene was absent having picked up an ankle injury at Auxerre last week, while Hutchinson, the subject of transfer speculation, missed out with a throat infection. New signings Ashley Young and Cedric Kipre were on the bench, as was Nathan Broadhead, a Wrexham target, and young midfielder Fin Barbrook, in a matchday squad for a competitive game for the first time. The home crowd, still ebullient from last year’s record-breaking 111-point League One title, made plenty of noise before kick-off and as the game got under way. And with that backing firmly behind them, Birmingham saw virtually all of the ball in the early stages but without threatening. A Town free-kick from the right was sent in by Taylor but came to nothing, Clarke harshly adjudged to have fouled a defender beyond the back post. In the seventh minute, sections of the home crowd were on their feet cheering after Kyogo Furuhashi looped the ball over Palmer and into the net but referee Andrew Kitchen had already blown up as the Japanese international had jumped into Greaves in order to win the ball, catching him with an arm. On 22, Kyogo, a persistent niggling presence for the Town centre-halves, was found on the left of the box, but scraped his shot into the side-netting. Four minutes later, with the game having become a scruffy affair with plenty of fouls, mostly from Town, Taylor and Birmingham debutant Bright Osayi-Samuel were both booked for a minor dust-up on the touchline following a challenge. Moments later, good work from Hirst led to a Szmodics break towards the area but another Birmingham debutant, Phil Neumann, got across to put it out for Town’s first corner of the match. Szmodics had made a good start but the former Blackburn man missed a very good chance to put the Blues in front in the 25th minute. Birmingham skipper Christop Klarer passed back to keeper Ryan Allsop, who played it straight to Szmodics just outside the area but the Ireland international shot wide of the target. Just after the half hour, some sharp Birmingham passing ended with Tomoki Iwata playing a ball forward into the area to one-time Town target Stansfield, but the England U21 international blazed well over having had time to set himself. Moments later, Town had their second clear opening of the evening. A long O’Shea pass played in Davis on the left, the full-back broke into the box in front of his man but hit his shot with the inside of his left boot rather than the outside and sent it across goal rather than over Allsop and into the net.

On 40, Keshi Anderson scuffed a shot through to Palmer after Town had lost the ball playing out from the left, then moments later they surrendered it again, Stansfield scraping a shot from the edge wide when the striker should have done much better. In the 43rd minute Matusiwa, who was struggling with the pace of the game, lost possession a few yards inside the Birmingham half, then pulled back Anderson and was yellow-carded. Demarai Gray, making his second debut for the club, shot straight at Palmer from 30 yards. In the second minute of two added on, Johnson crossed from the right and Taylor flicked a header across goal and wide. A decent chance, if not as good as the earlier ones for Szmodics and Davis. That was the last action of a half which the home side had dominated in the early stages without seriously threatening, aside from Kyogo’s disallowed goal. The period became scrappier as it reached its midway point, before the Blues began to find their feet more but without ever really taking control. Despite that, Town will feel they had the better chances with Szmodics and Davis spurning opportunities they ought to have taken, while Stansfield was similarly profligate. Three minutes after the restart, hesitant defending from the Blues allowed Iwata a shot at goal from the edge of the area which the Japanese international sent well over. A minute later, a cross from the right was headed out by Greaves and Seung-Ho Paik struck a low effort wide of Palmer’s right post. On 53, Johnson gave the ball away just outside the Town area, not for the first time, and the ball was threaded through for Kyogo, whose clever turn was read by Greaves, who cleared the danger. However, two minutes later, the home side went in front. Greaves played back to Palmer, whose high ball to halfway was nodded back forward by Osayi-Samuel. Kyogo just stayed onside and got behind the Blues’ backline and looped over Palmer, the ball struck the far post but fell to Stansfield, who lashed into the roof of the net. It was a very poor goal from a Town perspective and the Blues set about getting back on terms, a defender getting in front of Davis as he sought to get onto the ball in a promising position on the left of the box, then Hirst and Szmodics exchanging passes into the area before a Birmingham toe intervened. In the 63rd minute, Szmodics stooped to loop a Davis corner from the right over the bar at the near post. After Clarke had had the ball stabbed out of play on the left of the box, only for the referee to award a goal-kick, the Blues made their first changes of the evening in the 68th minute. Johnson, Ogbene and Szmodics made way for Young, making his Town debut and becoming the oldest man to play for the Blues since Phil Parkes’s final match against Brighton in May 1991, Conor Chaplin and Broadhead, Clarke moving to the right so the Welshman could play on the left. Paik was booked for a foul on Matusiwa with the game going through another scruffy spell with the already yellow-carded Taylor committing another foul but with referee Kitchen not showing an interest in issuing another. On 76, Kyogo made way for Tommy Doyle, then three minutes later, Ali Al-Hamadi replaced Clarke for Town. Birmingham swapped Stansfield, who looked to have picked up a knock, and Gray for Lyndon Dykes and Ethan Laird before the Blues replaced Matusiwa, who will have learned a lot from his first Championship game, for Cameron Humphreys. In the 85th minute, Al-Hamadi laid back to Young on the right, the right-back - booed every time he touched the ball by the home fans for his Villa connections - crossed deep for Hirst, but the striker was unable to keep his header down. As the game moved into its penultimate minute, Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaced Anderson. Town hadn’t looked like getting back into the game in any way, shape or form, but in the fourth minute of injury time they were handed a lifeline. Young sent over a deep corner from the left, Greaves won it at the far post and his header caught the raised arm of Dykes. Referee Kitchen pointed straight to the spot much to the consternation of the home players and fans. Hirst took the kick and hit it straight down the middle with Allsop diving to his right before celebrating in front of the home support. Chaplin kicked the ball into the fans behind the goal, much to the anger of the Birmingham players who remonstrated with the Town goalscorer with most of the outfielders joining in. Taylor was grabbed by a fan, who appeared to get him in a headlock, before order was restored. Chaplin was booked but several others from both teams probably should have joined him, while the supporter is likely to face action. Birmingham’s players seemed to lose their heads after the goal and its aftermath, Hirst hauled to the ground at one end, before a couple of needless fouls. Town were the ones pushing for a winner at the end, winning a corner on the right, but Greaves was unable to nod back across goal and create a likely winner. For much of the second half, it looked like being a disappointing start to the season for the Blues, who had weathered the early Birmingham storm without too much concern before getting more of a foothold as the first half wore on and had chances to go in front. However, once they’d conceded what was a very poor goal, hardly the first time there had been hesitancy and disorganisation in the backline, they showed very few signs of getting back into the match, even after the substitutions, so often a game-changer for the Blues in the Championship two seasons ago. While the penalty was a penalty by the letter of the law as it stands, Dykes having both his arms in the air as the corner came over, it was nevertheless a huge slice of fortune with no Town player appealing. The match was a stark contrast to the Premier League fixtures the Blues got used to last season with the ball given away all too easily, by both teams, and the type of chances snapped up in the top flight squandered. Given the narrative of the game and the Blues’ understrength and makeshift XI, Kieran McKenna will no doubt be delighted to have got the campaign under way by picking up an away point. Birmingham City: Allsop, Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer (c), Cochrane, Tomoki, Paik, Gray (Laird 83), Stansfield (Dykes 83), Anderson (Gardner-Hickman 89), Kyogo (Doyle 76). Unused: Beadle, Bielik, Leonard, Willumsson, Cashin. Town: Palmer; Johnson (Young 68), O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa (Humphreys 85), Taylor, Ogbene (Broadhead 68), Szmodics (Chaplin 68), Clarke (Al-Hamadi 79), Hirst. Unused: Walton, Kipre, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Barbrook. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham). Att: 27,508.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



ChingShady added 22:14 - Aug 8

After watching that, we are going to need to adjust to life without Sam ASAP...



This is not going to be easy. Apkom and Cajuste could be the missing pieces... We move on, however all in all fantastic point away to a potential promotion rival.



COYB 12

ITFCSG added 22:15 - Aug 8

Piss poor performance all round, we were lucky to scrap a point through a last min pen. At times we made Brum look like Man City, being penned in our own half. Midfield non-existent, Clarke, Johnson and Matusiwa invisible. Multiple signings in CM and ST still needed. Massive improvements needed 10

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 22:15 - Aug 8

Well, that wasn't great ( ref didn't help) but I'll happily take a point there .

6

Eeyore added 22:15 - Aug 8

Birmingham were the most negative, physical, non-footballing side I have seen recently. I hope their tactics get them nowhere. Lost all respect for them. Klarer clearly attacked Chaplin and Chaplin got a yellow! Thankfully all the championship refs will have watched that game and will hopefully be wise to their bully tactics. Unfortunately todays ref was ridiculously naive. As for their manager? How about assembling a football team? Looks like he wouldn’t know much about that. Absolutely disgraceful. If Ipswich played like Birmingham many of us would walk away. -7

ITFC_1994 added 22:15 - Aug 8

oint that! We showed grit and a nastiness we've been lacking previously! We looked miles off it in midfield but I think we all expected that- Morsy was a huge part of this team so going to take time... Cajuste's composure would have been helpful in there tonight. Sadly Taylor still out of his depth at this level it seems. Another midfielder has to be the priority for the rest of the window now.... On reflection i wonder whether Mckenna might regret letting Mas go, would have been a better option then Taylor for a game like this one. Anyway, good game and feels great to be back in the championship. CBA for the meltdown from some "fans" after tonight.... plenty of positives. A rivalry with Birmingham for the season brewing...Can't wait for next Sunday. COYB!!! 1

Dug added 22:16 - Aug 8

We stole a point…credit to hirst but we need reinforcements desperately! 6

oioihardy added 22:16 - Aug 8

We were awful

Point and move on . 9 days I believe now to train and work on a team performance for Southampton. Need some fluidity to our play



Not gonna point out any player in particular for having bad games . Just thought as a team we were awful tbh 13

Lower_North added 22:16 - Aug 8

Never a pen -6

ITFC_1994 added 22:17 - Aug 8

*good point that... 0

Lightningboy added 22:18 - Aug 8

Jack Clarke needs a rocket up his 4rse. 9

Barty added 22:18 - Aug 8

A very very lucky and undeserved point but any away point is decent. One consolation is that we will hopefully not play that bad again this season. Some further signings are clearly needed. Very early days but a useful point in the end. 7

muccletonjoe added 22:18 - Aug 8

Need to be better than that 10

runningout added 22:18 - Aug 8

a few players looked asleep. Lucky point for us 9

jas0999 added 22:19 - Aug 8

Utterly awful performance and undeserved point. Lots of work to do. There will be some that state those with opinion have no knowledge, but defending that performance. Wow.



No CM. Nothing up front. Awful showing.



All we are interested in is selling players. Time for Ashton to bring players in. 7

leagueonescum added 22:19 - Aug 8

Late smash and grab, we'll take it and probably didn't deserve it. Seriously miss Moorsy and on the early showing is that we haven't replaced him. Anyway, dust ourselves down and go again. It was never going to be easy. 6

John_Grose added 22:19 - Aug 8

Very fortunate penalty but thank god as Brum fans were like Man U fans thinking they were on some higher plane. Plus there was a clear push in build tto their goal which ref had been penalising all match which went unpunished so all fair in the end. -1

aas1010 added 22:20 - Aug 8

Cheating Birmingham 0

TownSupporter added 22:20 - Aug 8

That was not good.



No shots on target inside 90 minutes.



Let’s hope things improve and fast. 9

chepstowblue added 22:21 - Aug 8

Paper over it any way you choose. But we were absolutely rubbish, and the game was a disgusting advertisement for the sport. Pathetic performances, pathetic behaviour, and a shambolic referee. I hope to Christ that's our worst display of the season out of the way. Name me a player worthy of 3/10 and he'll walk away with our Man of the match award. Matusiwa looked like he hadn't played a competitive game for a decade, and Johnson has a lower IQ than my goldfish. Was Ogbene really on the pitch ?? Apart from those three everyone else was merely dreadful !

6

Broadbent23 added 22:22 - Aug 8

This felt like a League one game. Both sides struggled to show quality football. The Ref didn't really have control of the game. We were fortunate to get the penalty. With our injuries we were not up to speed and Brum stopped our flow, just like the teams we met in League one. At least we have a point. I think we lacked the confidence of potential champions. Let see what magic KMc can produce against Southampton. 3

Eeyore added 22:22 - Aug 8

I though the dodgy pen was poetic justice ! We will need to harden up. Need a leader in midfield. None of today’s midfielders are leaders. They all just wait for others to direct. That vacuum will need to be filled otherwise promotion is out of the question. 1

RobsonWark added 22:22 - Aug 8

This was a really bad performance. An ex-Premier League team out classed by an ex-League 1 team. I fear my worries about this team after watching the Auxerre game may come true.



1

ThaiBlue added 22:23 - Aug 8

A point but we were pony,1st game fair enough but not great.ashley young needs to start made things happen when he came on. 3

poet added 22:23 - Aug 8

2 points dropped, we basically got sucker punched by a team of chasers, hasslers and persistent fouling. Credit to Birmingham for their work rate, but we must do better against teams like this, the Championship is full of them. Another thing highlighted for me, was we need more recruits, to cover foe injuries. 1

