McKenna: Akpom Deal One All Parties Are Trying to Push Through
Friday, 8th Aug 2025 22:59
Town boss Kieran McKenna says his understanding is that the Chuba Akpom loan move from Ajax is something all parties are trying to push through.
On Monday, the Blues gazumped this evening’s opponents Birmingham City to agree loan terms for the 29-year-old forward but with the deal still to be confirmed.
Earlier today, rumours from Turkey linked Samsunspor with the former Middlesbrough man, but McKenna said that was news to him at his post-match press conference.
“To be honest, I’ve not been across it massively,” he said. “My latest understanding was that it was a deal that all parties were trying to push through and wanting to do and I’ve not heard anything to the contrary to that. Wait for some feedback from the club.”
In addition to the season-long loan, the Blues are understood to have agreed an obligation to sign the one-time Arsenal youngster on a permanent basis for £6 million if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.
Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Championship Preview: Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Town fans will know all too well where momentum from League One can take you and it’s safe to say their first opponents this season will have exactly that. The Midlands Blues finished the League One season with a record breaking 111 points, suffering just three defeats all year.
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]