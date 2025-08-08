McKenna: Akpom Deal One All Parties Are Trying to Push Through

Friday, 8th Aug 2025 22:59 Town boss Kieran McKenna says his understanding is that the Chuba Akpom loan move from Ajax is something all parties are trying to push through. On Monday, the Blues gazumped this evening’s opponents Birmingham City to agree loan terms for the 29-year-old forward but with the deal still to be confirmed. Earlier today, rumours from Turkey linked Samsunspor with the former Middlesbrough man, but McKenna said that was news to him at his post-match press conference. “To be honest, I’ve not been across it massively,” he said. “My latest understanding was that it was a deal that all parties were trying to push through and wanting to do and I’ve not heard anything to the contrary to that. Wait for some feedback from the club.” In addition to the season-long loan, the Blues are understood to have agreed an obligation to sign the one-time Arsenal youngster on a permanent basis for £6 million if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Photo: Stefan Koops - EYE4images via Reuters Connect



Barty added 23:05 - Aug 8

Let's hope the deal is done soon. 1

Bert added 23:10 - Aug 8

After tonight, we need him to add some spice to our attack. 3

KiwiTractor added 23:21 - Aug 8

We also need some creativity in midfield that will get the ball to our attack - whoever that is. Hurst had to live on scraps today and Taylor, Clarke & Ogbene were completely ineffective in linking up with Hurst. 1

Mat added 23:36 - Aug 8

Need Cajuste quick…. 0

KiwiTractor added 23:50 - Aug 8

Let's hope Akpom didn't watch the game tonight..... he might change his mind back. 0

