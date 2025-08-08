McKenna on Philogene, Cajuste and Hutchinson
Friday, 8th Aug 2025 23:13
Town boss Kieran McKenna has explained why Jaden Philogene, Jens Cajuste and Omari Hutchinson missed tonight’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham.
Philogene suffered an ankle injury in the final friendly at Auxerre last weekend and the former Aston Villa man is doing better than was initially anticipated.
“We feared that it might be a little bit longer but he’s progressing pretty well,” McKenna said. “So we’ll see how he goes into next week.”
“It definitely came too soon,” he said. “He arrived really late, I’ve only seen him for about 15 seconds since he joined, we’ve had plenty of phone calls.
“He’s going to need a little bit of time, hopefully not too long, to get him up to speed, to be honest. He’s not had a proper pre-season with Napoli.
“So, it’s going to be a balance between getting him contributing as quickly as possible, also setting him up for a long, hard season, so we’ve got to get that balance right over the week or two to come.”
Regarding Hutchinson, a £35 million transfer target of Brentford and Nottingham Forest, McKenna said: “He’s not very well, he had a throat infection. Nothing untoward or anything.
“He was in training Monday and Tuesday getting ready for the game, but had to go home with a temperature and a throat infection and hopefully he’ll recover over the weekend.”
Photo: Matchday Images
