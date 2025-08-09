Forest 'Lining Up Davis Bid'

Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 10:41

Nottingham Forest are reported to be readying a bid for Town left-back Leif Davis.

TWTD revealed in May that Forest, long-term admirers of the former Leeds man, were again keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

According to talkSPORT, the Midlanders are now readying a bid for Davis, who it was reported earlier in the week has already been the subject of rebuffed bids.

The Blues have no intention of selling the one-time Morecambe trainee, who signed a contract which runs until the 2028 in October last year, and Town will dig their heels in if the interest from Forest or from elsewhere is forthcoming.

Davis a key man in Kieran McKenna’s side and his deputy, Conor Townsend, is now almost certainly out for the season having suffered an ACL injury.

Prior to Town winning promotion to the Premier League, Newcastle and West Ham had also been linked.





Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect

Dug added 10:48 - Aug 9

His assists are vital if we are wanting a quick return to the premier league, he looked out of sorts last night as he has been unwell but if we lose him and omari then we are going to struggle to even make the play offs this season.

It was clear we need many more quality players who can last 90mins, our current players don’t seem up to it! COYB ..get the cheque book out! 4

Blue_Heath added 10:48 - Aug 9

I wonder if Leif will catch a throat infection? 3

muccletonjoe added 10:51 - Aug 9

Seems pointless lining up a bid for a player who is not and won't be for sale . We can't take out both left backs in a week and still maintain we are promotion favourites 0

blueboy1981 added 10:52 - Aug 9

I think last night proved we’ve had more subtractions that adds - we need the latter - or we are in for anything but a memorable season ahead.

Heed these words ! 2

Michael101 added 10:58 - Aug 9

He's not good enough for the premiership. 0