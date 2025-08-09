Forest 'Lining Up Davis Bid'
Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 10:41
Nottingham Forest are reported to be readying a bid for Town left-back Leif Davis.
TWTD revealed in May that Forest, long-term admirers of the former Leeds man, were again keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.
According to talkSPORT, the Midlanders are now readying a bid for Davis, who it was reported earlier in the week has already been the subject of rebuffed bids.
The Blues have no intention of selling the one-time Morecambe trainee, who signed a contract which runs until the 2028 in October last year, and Town will dig their heels in if the interest from Forest or from elsewhere is forthcoming.
Davis a key man in Kieran McKenna’s side and his deputy, Conor Townsend, is now almost certainly out for the season having suffered an ACL injury.
Prior to Town winning promotion to the Premier League, Newcastle and West Ham had also been linked.
