Davies: Two Harsh Decisions

Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 10:53 Birmingham City manager Chris Davies felt the Blues profited from two harsh decisions by referee Andrew Kitchen during last night’s 1-1 draw in the Championship’s season opener at St Andrew’s. Top of the list was the 95th-minute penalty converted by George Hirst after sub Lyndon Dykes, an international teammate of the Town striker with Scotland, had handled a Jacob Greaves header from an Ashley Young corner. “I thought it was really, really harsh,” Davies said. “He’s gone up and obviously his arms are raised – you have to raise your arms to jump – and it’s scraped his fingers on the way down. “It’s really harsh. I would be surprised if anyone doesn’t have that opinion. That’s happened now, we just have to take it. “It’s made a huge impact on the game because we were one-nil up with a couple of minutes to go. That’s football, it can happen.” Earlier, in the seventh minute of the first half, Japanese international striker Kyogo Furuhashi had the ball in the net but with Kitchen having already blown his whistle as the debutant had jumped into Greaves. “Again, I thought it was harsh,” Davies added. “You only have to look at Kyogo to see the size of him compared to the centre-back. For me, that one looked harsh. “The good news is that is what Kyogo is capable of. He was trying to make the right runs and was disciplined in his performance. I’m really happy with him.” Despite the Blues’ late equaliser, Davies was pleased with his side’s overall display against a Town team which was two division above them last season. “We were the better team, we dominated the match and we deserved to win the game but for misfortune with a decision,” he insisted. “We were good with the ball, I thought we showed good patience, we pressed well and switched the play well. We had moments around the box and defensively we were really strong – I don’t think they had a shot on target until the penalty.”

FreddySteady added 11:07 - Aug 9

I’m not sure I can disagree with too much of that but hey ho. 0

urbanpenguin added 11:16 - Aug 9

Disallowed goal: It was a foul, and the only reason it went in the net is because everybody stopped playing, including Palmer, if play had carried on as normal i doubt it was a goal.



Penalty: Harsh, but legally correct. Would have been annoyed if it was on the other foot (arm?) but it was a penalty.



I bet he didn't mention any of the other things including the US Football blocks, studs down shins, bottles, and fans giving out free headlocks. 0

OliveR16 added 11:16 - Aug 9

He does have two points. Or put another way, he doesn't . . . 0

Gforce added 11:17 - Aug 9

I have to agree ,it was a very fortunate penalty.

Looking at our central midfield last night,you can see why we were desperate to sign Hackney. We badly need to sign another one or two ,to accompany Cajuste. 0

RadioOrwell added 11:17 - Aug 9

Foul on Greaves. No question. And it doesn't matter how small the bloke is - bizarre comment.



It touched the guys hand and those are given all the time and would have been after VAR.



Nothing about our very obvious pen which wasn't given. 0

Paulc added 11:19 - Aug 9

It is a penalty you can’t dispute it. The law is the problem not the decision. As for the ‘disallowed goal’ well, it wasn’t disallowed because the foul was given before Kyogo hit it. However, I agree the foul in the first place was a bit harsh. Those fouls though were being given 75% of the time throughout the match. Conclusion: we were lucky to get the point, I don’t think Birmingham really did enough to win the game though. Both teams were drawing soft fouls with minimum contact from a whistle happy inept ref. Take the pint move on. 0

howsey51 added 11:20 - Aug 9

Im just glad we don’t have VAR any more. Not that I think it would have changed these decisions.. just glad it’s not interrupting play making everything delayed. 0

