No Bids For Davis, Town Won't Sell This Window

Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 12:45 TWTD understands Town have received no bids for left-back Leif Davis this summer and will not be selling him during this transfer window. Over the last few days, various reports have claimed the 25-year-old has been the subject of rebuffed offers from Premier League clubs, while Nottingham Forest were said to be lining up a bid, according to stories earlier today. However, Town sources have told TWTD that the club has received no offers for the former Leeds man and will not sell Davis during this transfer window. The one-time Morecambe trainee is contracted to the summer of 2028 and is a key member of Kieran McKenna’s team, while the player is happy at the club and not looking to move on. The links to Premier League clubs would appear to be purely agent led. Newcastle-born Davis, who joined the Blues from Leeds in the summer of 2022 for £1.1 million, is currently the club’s only fit left-back with Conor Townsend almost certainly out for the season having suffered an ACL injury at Auxerre in last week’s final friendly. Davis played the full 90 minutes in last night’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham having recovered from a hip problem.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



BangaloreBlues added 12:46 - Aug 9

Good, we need him, and he's our best player in that position 1

flykickingbybgunn added 12:53 - Aug 9

Good news. Want to see more of what he gave us the season before last. 0

