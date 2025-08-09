U18s Beat Canaries in Friendly

Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 16:25

Town’s U18s beat their Norwich City counterparts 2-0 in their final friendly of pre-season at Playford Road this morning.

The victory came courtesy of goals from a trialist and Roman Burton-Yurevick (pictured) from the penalty spot.

The U18s, who last week lost 4-3 at home to Leyton Orient, Benji Buskell, Archie Brow and Shakil Nicolaou (pen) scoring the Town goals, open their inaugural Premier League 2 season when they host West Brom at Playford Road next Saturday (KO 11am). Their full fixture list can be found here.

Meanwhile, academy keeper Will Fletcher has joined Isthmian League North Brantham Athletic on loan as injury cover. The 17-year-old started this afternoon’s game at Stanway.





Photo: TWTD