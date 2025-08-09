Slicker Impresses Barnet Boss on League Debut

Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 20:42 Blues keeper Cieran Slicker made his league debut for loan club Barnet but couldn’t prevent the Bees from falling to a 2-0 defeat to Bromley at Hayes Lane in League Two, however, the Scotland international impressed manager Dean Brennan. Slicker joined the North Londoners earlier in the week having made only two senior cup starts and one brief sub appearance - the latter his only domestic game last season - for Town since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, in addition to three cup games for Rochdale during a loan spell there in 2022/23 and his international debut with Scotland in the summer. Despite the defeat, Barnet boss Brennan was pleased with the 22-year-old’s display against the Ravens, who the Blues travel to face in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. “I thought he was good, strong, came and collected things when he had to. Made a fantastic save,” Brennan said. “Did really well when he stood up in a one-on-one situation and forced the player to reverse it wide. “I thought he was solid, really solid. He’s a high calibre goalkeeper, I think he’ll do well for us.” Elsewhere, ex-Blues forward David McGoldrick, 37, scored a 93rd-minute winner for League One Barnsley as the Tykes came from 2-0 down to beat Burton Albion 3-2 at Oakwell.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 21:05 - Aug 9

Of course he'll impress, hes far too good for that level ( in my humble opinion).

GO SLICKS... you're a great keeper! 2

