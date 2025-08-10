New Keeper Starts as U21s Lose Friendly at West Ham

Sunday, 10th Aug 2025 12:12 Town U21s, featuring a recently signed new goalkeeper, were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United at their Rush Green training ground in their final friendly of pre-season yesterday. Ash Boatswain had the ball in the net for the Blues in the first half but the goal was ruled out for offside. The hosts scored what proved to be the only goal in the 72nd minute when keeper Henry Gray failed to keep out Junior Robinson’s effort. Gray had come on at half-time for new signing George Barrett, the 19-year-old having recently joined Town on a one-year deal with an option for a further campaign following a trial throughout pre-season after his release by Walsall. While with the Saddlers, Barrett had spells on loan with Worcester City, Wolverhampton Casuals, Dudley Town and Paget Rangers. He was on the first-team bench for the League Two side on 16 occasions in all competitions without making a senior debut. Ashley Young’s son Tyler was again involved as a trialist having been with the Blues throughout pre-season. John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side get their first ever Premier League 2 season under way next Friday when they host Derby County at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester (KO 7pm). Meanwhile, U18s keeper Will Fletcher had an eventful debut for loan club Brantham Athletic yesterday, making a number of saves as his side drew 1-1 at Stanway Rovers in the Isthmian League North Division, before being red-carded for a professional foul in the closing stages - with his team having used all their subs - and suffering a knock in the process. U21s: Barrett (Gray 46), Babb, Boswell, Mthunzi, Onuchukwu, Turner (Elliot 62), Mendel-Idowu, Carr, Boatswain (Young 62), Taylor (Pitts 62), Ayinde (Morgan 62).

Photo: TWTD



