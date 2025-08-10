Sassuolo 'Closing in On Muric Loan'

Sunday, 10th Aug 2025 15:14 Serie A new boys Sassuolo have revived their interest in Blues keeper Aro Muric and are closing in on a loan deal for the Kosovo international, according to a report in Italy. Sky Sports Italia are reporting that Sassuolo are near to agreeing a loan for the season ahead plus an option to buy for €10 million (£8.7 million). Last season’s Serie B champions were initially mentioned in connection with a move for Muric early last month. However, earlier in the week, the 26-year-old had been strongly linked with a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor with reports there claiming the move was making strong progress. Asked about Muric’s situation at Wednesday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said: “There’s interest from different leagues, different teams, different divisions. I don’t think there’s anything to confirm. “We’ll look at each situation, each offer as they come in and we’ll see if anything comes of any of it.” Early last week, Muric was dropped from the number one shirt to the number 49, something which illustrated that he isn’t in McKenna’s plans for the campaign ahead. The Swiss-born keeper, who has also been linked with AS Monaco this summer, endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year. Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester and he wasn’t in the squad at Birmingham on Friday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Dug added 15:22 - Aug 10

I think that it would be best for all if he went on loan and that would give us room to sign more squad players. 2

jas0999 added 15:23 - Aug 10

Quite clearly not on KMs plans. Still think he’s a good keeper. Just didn’t work out here. I wish him well. A good deal for the club and him. 12

Phil1969 added 15:26 - Aug 10

Just wondering when we loan it’s with a requirement to buy and when we loan out it’s an option ? 0

jazzback added 15:32 - Aug 10

Option to buy for £8.7 million. Wow. Lets hope he does well and they pay that 8

Monkey_Blue added 15:35 - Aug 10

On the plus side I’m guessing we didn’t have to pay Burnley much if any of the Add-On… so this could end up with us pretty much getting our money back. The downside is that none of the keepers we have are as talented either as a keeper or with their feet. Statistically our best keeper last season and a shame it’s not worked out. I suspect we are very much on the lookout for a keeper to buy if we get promoted. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:35 - Aug 10

Good luck Aro, sorry it didn’t work out for you here 5

Bazza8564 added 15:35 - Aug 10

Ipswich1977 added 15:36 - Aug 10

Good story to read. -2

tetchris added 15:46 - Aug 10

Let’s all pray that Sassuolo stay up and the end of the season and take up the option to buy him for £8.7million. I honestly thought we could be lucky to get 50% back of what we paid for! 4

Mark added 15:56 - Aug 10

That sounds like really good news. Is there a loan fee? Are they paying 100% of his wages? 1

RobsonWark added 16:18 - Aug 10

Rimsy added 16:23 - Aug 10

Option to buy? Well in 12 months time we'll be back in the same situation. Couldn't we have just sold cheaper, 4 or 5 mil, and be done with him. 0

December1963 added 16:24 - Aug 10

Robson Wark.

You’re walking a very fine line there.

Those sorts of posts have no place on this site. 4

