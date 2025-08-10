Police Reviewing CCTV of Birmingham Fan Incident

Sunday, 10th Aug 2025 15:50 West Midlands Police say they are “reviewing CCTV footage” as they look into the incident in which Town midfielder Jack Taylor appeared to be assaulted by a Birmingham City fan during Friday’s 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s. Yesterday, the newly promoted Midlands club issued a statement regarding the incident which took place as Town celebrated George Hirst’s late, late penalty and during a melee with a number of home players, the fan appearing to try to drag Taylor over a barrier. “Jack’s alright,” manager Kieran McKenna said afterwards. “Someone just showed me it. It’s obviously not ideal, but I think it’s been reported, so the authorities will deal with it.” Town have reported the incident to the FA, while the EFL and referee Andrew Kitchen were also aware on the night. West Midlands Police say they are working with Birmingham to look into what went on. “We're aware of the incident and are liaising with the club and reviewing CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances,” the force said in a statement. Friday wasn’t the first time Town players have had issues with the home support at St Andrew’s. In the Worthington Cup semi-final second leg in January 2001, Birmingham supporters repeatedly invaded the pitch and confronted Blues players with referee Jeff Winter at one stage threatening to take the teams off. Since then, there have been other similar incidents at St Andrew’s, most notably a fan, who was later jailed, running on the pitch to attack then-Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish in March 2019.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 16:15 - Aug 10

Third incident of player assault at that end. time for the FA and The Police to stamp on it. The fan will get a ban, a fine etc but the Club need to be paying a price too.

Clear the first three rows and net those off, all the way around the stadium. That will stop it, and birmingam City will lose capacity and revenue 0

Monkey_Blue added 16:15 - Aug 10

The only sanction for this sort of thing from the football authorities has to be points deductions otherwise we will see worse. This will make the clubs control their fans tighter but will dissuade fans. Imagine if that idiots mates blame him for a 4 point deduction? Obviously let’s hope the Police dish out the right charges but this isn’t the first time brum fans have attacked players. 0

AYACCA added 16:30 - Aug 10

Fans take the game too seriously, they see it as a front on them if things don't go their way and react stupidly and people get hurt and sometimes killed because of a sport. 0

KBsSocks added 16:43 - Aug 10

It was completely inappropriate. But the stewards were onto the guy pretty quickly, and downed him. Hope they escorted him from the ground and got his seat if not his name. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments