Police Reviewing CCTV of Birmingham Fan Incident
Sunday, 10th Aug 2025 15:50
West Midlands Police say they are “reviewing CCTV footage” as they look into the incident in which Town midfielder Jack Taylor appeared to be assaulted by a Birmingham City fan during Friday’s 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s.
Yesterday, the newly promoted Midlands club issued a statement regarding the incident which took place as Town celebrated George Hirst’s late, late penalty and during a melee with a number of home players, the fan appearing to try to drag Taylor over a barrier.
“Jack’s alright,” manager Kieran McKenna said afterwards. “Someone just showed me it. It’s obviously not ideal, but I think it’s been reported, so the authorities will deal with it.”
Town have reported the incident to the FA, while the EFL and referee Andrew Kitchen were also aware on the night.
West Midlands Police say they are working with Birmingham to look into what went on.
“We're aware of the incident and are liaising with the club and reviewing CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances,” the force said in a statement.
Friday wasn’t the first time Town players have had issues with the home support at St Andrew’s.
In the Worthington Cup semi-final second leg in January 2001, Birmingham supporters repeatedly invaded the pitch and confronted Blues players with referee Jeff Winter at one stage threatening to take the teams off.
Since then, there have been other similar incidents at St Andrew’s, most notably a fan, who was later jailed, running on the pitch to attack then-Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish in March 2019.
Photo: Matchday Images
