Blues Target Miller Set For Serie A
Monday, 11th Aug 2025 13:49
Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is set to join Serie A Udinese, despite Town having made an offer for the 18-year-old, according to a report in Scotland.
Scotland international Miller was linked with the Blues a month ago but with a Serie A move always appearing to have been on the cards this summer. Como and Torino were among the other top-flight Italian sides understood to have shown interest.
According to the Scottish Sun, Miller, the son of former Scotland international striker Lee, is set for a medical with Udinese today, the clubs having agreed a fee of £4.75 million.
Town are said to have been the only other club to have made an official bid during this transfer window.
Wishaw-born Miller came through the youth system at Motherwell having joined the club aged seven and made his senior debut at only 16 years and six days.
He went on to make 64 senior starts and 12 sub appearances for the Steelmen, scoring six goals.
Having been capped at U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels, Miller won the first of his two full caps in June against Iceland, the same game in which Blues keeper Cieran Slicker made his international debut.
