Town and Bromley Meet For First Time in Carabao Cup

Monday, 11th Aug 2025 18:47 Town face League Town Bromley at Hayes Lane in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday evening in the clubs’ first ever competitive meeting (Sky Sports, KO 8pm). The Blues go into the match having grabbed a last-gasp 1-1 draw courtesy of George Hirst’s penalty in Friday’s Championship opener at Birmingham City. Town, who entered and exited the competition in round two last season as a Premier League club having been defeated on penalties by AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane following a 2-2 draw, will almost certainly make wholesale changes as has become customary in cup competitions. Christian Walton looks set to be in goal with Ashley Young, who at the weekend set a new record of 19 years and 79 days between Championship games, having last featured for Watford in the 2006 play-off final, probably making his full Town debut at right-back. Luke Woolfenden and Cedric Kipre, who will be making his Blues debut, are likely to be the centre-halves with Town short of options at left-back with Conor Townsend having suffered an ACL injury which will require surgery. Leif Davis, who recovered from a hip problem to play the full 90 minutes at Birmingham, could again start, while Cameron Humphreys is another option having been Davis’s deputy for the role in the 2023/24 Championship season. Humphreys may, however, be required in central midfield with manager Kieran McKenna almost certainly wanting to rest Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa ahead of Sunday’s Championship game at home to Southampton. Youngster Somto Boniface, who was on the bench for the first team on a number of occasions at the end of last season, hasn’t been involved with the U21s in pre-season due to a knee issue. Harry Clarke, one more potential full-back option, is also injured at present having suffered a knee tendon problem which is set to sideline him for a while. Another alternative at left-back, but one McKenna may not be keen to utilise, is Jacob Greaves, who filled the position when Davis was suspended and Townsend injured at the end of last season. Elkan Baggott is a further possible option, as might Kipre moving to left-back having previously played as a right-back earlier in his career.

Jens Cajuste appears unlikely to be in consideration for a place in midfield with McKenna having said that the on-loan Napoli man is a little way off match readiness after the Birmingham match. “He’s going to need a little bit of time, hopefully not too long, to get him up to speed, to be honest,” he said. “He’s not had a proper pre-season with Napoli.” Those limited midfield options could see Fin Barbrook make his senior debut in central midfield having impressed in pre-season. McKenna has further decisions ahead of the double pivot with Conor Chaplin probably coming into the number 10 role and perhaps wearing the captain’s armband if new regular skipper Dara O’Shea doesn’t start. Jaden Philogene is unlikely to be risked as he recovers from his ankle problem, but Omari Hutchinson may be considered for some involvement if he is over his throat infection and depending on the current state of the transfer interest in the England U21 international, Brentford and Nottingham Forest both having had £35 million offers turned down. Ideally, McKenna may want to rest Jack Clarke, Sammie Szmodics and Chieo Ogbene, the three starters on Friday, which could see Nathan Broadhead in the XI, despite Wrexham’s interest in the Wales international. New signing Chuba Akpom may be in McKenna’s thoughts for a start, despite having had little training with his new teammates, and seems likely to play some role, although the Blues boss might want to give Ali Al-Hamadi a chance as the number nine. The tie will finish on the night with the game going straight to a penalty shootout if level at 90 minutes. The Opposition Bromley have made a positive start to what’s only their second League Two campaign having drawn 0-0 away at Shrewsbury and then beaten Barnet, who had Town’s Cieran Slicker making his league debut in goal, 2-0 at the weekend at Hayes Lane. Last season they finished a credible 11th. Coincidentally, the Ravens were also jettisoned from the Carabao Cup by AFC Wimbledon last season, at the first round stage for the inaugural time having been promoted to the EFL at the end of 2023/24. Former Town striker Joe Pigott scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Dons at Hayes Lane, which set up the Blues’ visit to Plough Lane. Bromley, who are managed by former Northampton, Colchester, Brentford and Oxford keeper Andy Woodman, are also likely to make extensive changes their side. You can read a TWTD Blog on the Ravens squad here. Familiar Faces Town central defender Woolfenden had a spell on loan at Hayes Lane in the 2017/18 season, featuring mainly as a right-back, helping the Ravens to the FA Trophy final prior to being recalled by the Blues. Striker Al-Hamadi, facing one of his old sides in the Carabao Cup for the second season running, also had a loan spell with the Lilywhites in the second half of 2021/22 during his time at Wycombe, scoring three times in nine starts and two sub appearances. The Bromley squad includes former Blues academy defender Omar Sowunmi, who came through the ranks at Playford Road and had a year as a professional before being released in 2015 without making a senior appearance. Spells with Yeovil, Colchester and Sutton have followed with the 29-year-old in his second stint with Bromley. The Officials Tuesday’s referee is Matthew Russell from Portsmouth, his assistants Ross Murphy and Rob Smith, and the fourth official Daniel D’Urso, son of former Premier League and FIFA referee Andy. Russell has shown four yellow cards and one red in his two games so far this season, the four bookings in the 0-0 opening day draw between MK Dons and Oldham and the dismissal in Saturday’s 2-0 AFC Wimbledon victory over Lincoln, who were down to 10 from the 23rd minute after Adam Jackson was given his marching orders for a high challenge. Russell will be refereeing the Blues’ senior side for the first time, although he has previously taken charge of the U21s team, including last season’s 2-2 Premier League Cup draw with Cardiff City at Needham Market's Bloomfields. Squad From Palmer, Walton, Button, Johnson, Young, Davis, O’Shea (c), Woolfenden, Greaves, Kipre, Baggott, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Barbrook, Taylor, Humphreys, J Clarke, Ogbene, Szmodics, Chaplin, Philogene, Broadhead, Hutchinson, Hirst, Akpom, Al-Hamadi.

Photo: TWTD



