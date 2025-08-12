Chaplin: We Know We Need to Be Better and We Will Be

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Conor Chaplin insists the Blues will only improve following Friday’s opening night 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s. George Hirst’s penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time salvaged a point for Town on an evening where it looked as though newly promoted Birmingham would be victorious on their Championship return. While not shying away from the below-par performance level, Chaplin says it followed a similar theme to plenty of matches up and down the country where other sides were trying to find their feet. “The feeling after the game was, obviously, happy to score but I think we know we can be a lot better,” he said. “We want to be a top team in this division so I think we know we need to be a lot better than that for us to be that. “But it’s early doors, the first game of the season is always like that. Any game that you’ve watched in the Championship this weekend and if you watched League One and League Two last weekend, I think there’s not really been any games that are too fun and enjoyable to watch. “I think it was 44 minutes ball in play which is a record low for us, it was that sort of stop-start game. We know we need to be better and we will be as well. “It’s early doors for a team like us that’s got some new players and some important positions where players are new. I think it will only get better so there’s positives in that.” Hirst has been widely tipped to have a successful season in front of goal, with only Southampton’s Cameron Archer above the Scotland international in the bookmakers’ favourites for the division’s Golden Boot. Having got off the mark in the West Midlands with the number nine shirt on his back, Hirst continued his fine form in front of goal after scoring four goals in the Blues’ public pre-season matches.

“Brilliant,” Chaplin said of his teammate and golfing partner. “I think he’s looked really strong ever since I’ve played with him, but since he’s come back he’s hungry, he’s in great nick, he’s been scoring in pre-season and he looks top at this level. “In this league at the age he is and the mindset he’s got now, I think he’ll be a top player. “I think he’ll score a lot of goals for us this season, a lot of goals as long as he stays fit. He needs to be available, he’s obviously had that in the past where he’s struggled to stay available the whole time. “He seems to have got himself in a great mindset and mentality in the way he’s living. I’ve got full confidence he’ll be fit the whole season. “If you have a fit George Hirst, you’re going to have goals and a lot of good performances.” The frontman now faces stiff competition in attack following Town’s latest summer arrival, Chuba Akpom having joined on a season-long loan from Dutch giants Ajax. The Blues’ deal for Akpom, who struck 28 times for Middlesbrough en route to winning the Championship top scorer award three seasons ago, also includes an obligation to buy for £7 million should Town be promoted back to the Premier League this term. Chaplin said: “Loads of quality and as a person he’ll add a lot to us. I’ve heard he’s a really good guy and good for the changing room, that’s a really good thing. “Secondly, really good quality on the pitch. I’ve watched him for a long time in terms of coming through at Arsenal and where he’s been since. Playing against him as well I know he’s got a lot of quality. I’m really looking forward to playing with him.” Asked if this time of year is unsettling for players, Chaplin replied: “No. If you’ve been in football a while that’s part of it, especially in transfer windows. “Personally I’m used to it, I’ve been in enough transfer windows and enough teams to know that’s what happens. “Probably the earlier you can get things done the better, but that’s not always the case. Especially in summer transfer windows, it tends to be tough, long, sagas and twists and turns which is what we love about football. “It’s one that when it’s closed you can dial in and look forward, but until then it’s just business as normal.” Next up is a change of focus for Town as attention switches to this year’s Carabao Cup. A televised first-ever trip to League Two side Bromley stands between the Blues and the second round. Chaplin was part of the side that were beaten in the competition by fellow fourth-tier side AFC Wimbledon last season, so knows all about the possibility of an upset. “Loads of motivation for both sets of players,” he said. “You’d have to look no further than last season when we played Wimbledon. “It’s one that we’re eagerly excited to go and play, probably the first game of the season for a lot of us in terms of starting. It’s also one that is exciting to be on TV as well. “We know it’s going to be a tough place to go, a tough opponent. I know a couple of their players and they’ve got good players. “We’ll know that a lot of our players have had the same sort of journey from League Two to where we are now, so we know there’s an awful lot of good players in that division. “I don’t think it matters what game it is, the culture at this football club is to win games and be successful. We’ll be hoping to get our first win of the season and that’s one we’ll be striving towards.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Stato added 06:52 - Aug 12

Chappers our mist underrated player. He looked razir sharp when he came on Friday. 0

JPR77 added 07:32 - Aug 12

Playing bad and taking points isn’t a bad omen in this league. I think the performance can be excused with the squad uncertainties. Things usually settle down once the window shuts. 0

