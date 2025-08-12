Chaplin: Role Model Humphreys is Going to Have an Incredible Career

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 11:13 by Kallum Brisset The mentality of Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys should act as an inspiration to other members of the Blues’ academy, according to teammate Conor Chaplin. Humphreys returned to Town this summer following a loan spell at League One side Wycombe Wanderers, where he was widely regarded as one of the best players of any age at that level. The 21-year-old already has plenty of first-team experience at Town, having contributed to back-to-back promotions to the Premier League in a variety of roles both in midfield and at left-back. Chaplin believes the Blues academy graduate, who looks set to make his first competitive start for the club since the Maidstone FA Cup tie in January 2024 in tonight’s Carabao Cup game at Bromley, has set the perfect example for the next generation of players in the club’s youth system. “Cam Humphreys, I don’t think anyone in the academy can have a bigger role model than him,” he said. “I don’t say that lightly, I think he’s probably the best role model you can look at for any academy player at this football club in terms of mindset, mentality and work rate, and that’s before any of his obvious quality on the ball and talent that he’s got. They’ve got the perfect person to look at and take inspiration from. “I can talk about Cam all day. He’s definitely one of my favourite young lads that I’ve ever played with. "His mentality is amazing, he really takes every single day as serious as it comes. He wants to get better every single day and he challenges every single day. "He’s a leader as well. He’s young and he hasn’t played loads of games here but he’s a leader on the pitch. He’s vocal, he leads in the way that he works.

“He’s going to have an incredible career, you see that last year when he goes and plays games he’s the best player at a League One team that were going for promotion. That speaks volumes about him as a player and as a person.” Asked whether Humphreys could challenge summer arrivals Azor Matusiwa and Jens Cajuste for a starting spot, Chaplin added: “No reason whatsoever, I think he will do.” Another young player who has impressed recently is fellow central midfielder Finley Barbrook, particularly in pre-season when he has been drafted in to help an area of the pitch lacking depth. Chaplin was equally impressed with Barbrook, who won the Player of the Year award at loan club Sutton United in the National League last season and could make his competitive senior debut for the Blues this evening. “Fin’s been great in pre-season, really, really good,” he said. “It’s been an area we’ve been light in and Fin’s stepped up really well in all the pre-season games and training sessions every single day. “Probably the biggest compliment I can give him is that he doesn’t look out of place in the team when he plays. He fits in really well and he’s got a great attitude for a young player - he’s hungry, wants to learn, takes advice and he’s brave as well, which are all massive components to having a successful career, which I think he definitely will do. “It’s really nice to see him come through the academy, especially at this football club. It’s not easy with the money we’re spending on players in the last couple of years, it shows that the pathway is definitely there if you’re good enough, brave enough and have the right mentality. “I think the 21s are doing a great job. It’s tough to see a pathway in but there definitely is if you’ve got the right mentality. With those lads, all of their mentality is top. For me, mentality is always a big thing for young lads.” Chaplin is now into his fifth season with the club but faces the first of his Town career without Sam Morsy as his captain, the Egyptian having departed to join Kuwait SC last month. “It’s been strange,” Chaplin said of life without Morsy. “He’s such a big character and our leader as well, so it’s been strange without him, but one that the lads have taken on as well. “A lot of people have stepped up in terms of leadership roles which is what we’ve wanted to fill that void. I don’t think you’ll ever not miss someone like Samy, he’s such an important player for us over the years and a big character as well. It’s about other people stepping up and filling the void.” Morsy’s obvious replacement with the armband is defender Dara O’Shea, who skippered the side on six occasions last season and was subsequently confirmed as the new captain last week. Chaplin was in no doubt that the Republic of Ireland international is a good appointment. The 28-year-old said: “Yeah, of course. Dos [O’Shea] is a consistent player and a good leader. He’s still young as well, I know he doesn’t look it which I tell him every day! He’s a top player at this level and hopefully a player who will be at this club for a long, long time. “He’s got the full support of every single player in the dressing room and I look forward to hopefully having success. “I don’t think anyone’s comparable to Samy. I think everyone’s a different character, Samy’s probably a bit of a one-off. “There’s not loads of comparisons but I don’t think there should be either, everyone leads in their own way and you need to be true to yourself. “If that’s what you are in terms of a leader, you need to believe in what you do and do it your own way which I think is very important.” Asked on his own leadership style, Chaplin added: “Probably the same way I always have done. In terms of myself, I like to lead by example, I like to work hard. I wouldn’t like anyone to think that I was asking of anyone that I wouldn’t do myself. “That’s probably something I pride myself on. I demand a lot of my teammates in terms of work and attitude. That’s probably the way I look at it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Ryorry added 11:32 - Aug 12

“A lot of people have stepped up in terms of leadership roles which is what we’ve wanted to fill that void”.



Including Chappers himself. Brilliantly well said by him - important recognition and praise for the youngsters who’ve done so well, and those who may be inspired to follow on from them. Methinks he’s got good potential as a manager when he retires as a player. Well done to TWTD for the lengthy interview too.



3

tetchris added 11:48 - Aug 12

‘If you’re good enough, you’re old enough”. A phrase used by Sir Bobby amongst others



I hope Humphreys isn’t loaned out again. He should start in front of Taylor in midfield imho. Also think he is a decent back up for Davis at left back. 2

ITFC_1994 added 11:51 - Aug 12

So much time for chappers! Speaks so well and is a great example to all young players and kids! Seen him about a few times and always has plenty of time for fans too. Didn't think I could like him any more but booting the ball in to the crowd at St Andrews and rattling the whole BCFC fan base has definitely made me do so! COYB 0

ITFC_1994 added 11:53 - Aug 12

As for Cam, great to see him in the squad and didn't look out of place at all when he came on Friday. Hopefully more of the same throughout the season! 0

JewellintheTown added 11:53 - Aug 12

On Dara O'shea - "He’s still young as well, I know he doesn’t look it which I tell him every day! ". Cheeky Chappers never fails! Lol! Love him! 0

ArnieM added 12:07 - Aug 12

I'd have in our midfield ahead of Taylor tbh ....ive a lot of time for Cam. 0

victorysquad added 12:10 - Aug 12

Cam needs to force his way into the team now, it's as simple as that. He has the ability. 0

