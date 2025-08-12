Date Switch For Women's Friendly

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 12:12

Ipswich Town Women’s friendly against Aston Villa’s U21s at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe will now be played on Saturday 16th August rather than the following day as was initially the case.

The game against the WSL side's academy team, which kicks-off at 2pm, has moved at the visitors’ request following a cup draw.

Tickets can be purchased on the day using cash or card with turnstiles opening at around 12.30pm. Adult tickets will £7, concessions £5 and under-16s £3.

Town Women, who will be playing in WSL2 for the first time in the season ahead, have played one public friendly so far, which a side featuring a number of trialists and new signings lost 4-1 to FAWNL Premier Division North Wolves.





Photo: Dan Thomas