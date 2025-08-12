Muric Expected to Complete Serie A Loan Move
Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 14:03
Aro Muric’s loan move to Serie A new boys Sassuolo is close to being confirmed, according to a report in Italy.
Sky Sports Italia is reporting that the keeper is expected in Italy today. Previously, it’s been reported that a loan with an option to buy for €10 million (£8.7 million) had been under discussion between the clubs.
Last season’s Serie B champions were initially mentioned in connection with a move for Muric early last month.
However, last week, the 26-year-old was strongly linked with a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor with reports there claiming the deal was making strong progress.
Asked about Muric’s situation at last Wednesday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said: “There’s interest from different leagues, different teams, different divisions. I don’t think there’s anything to confirm.
“We’ll look at each situation, each offer as they come in and we’ll see if anything comes of any of it.”
Early last week, Muric was dropped from the number one shirt to the number 49, something which illustrated that he isn’t in McKenna’s plans for the campaign ahead.
The Swiss-born keeper, who has also been linked with AS Monaco this summer, endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year.
Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester and he wasn’t in the squad at Birmingham on Friday.
Photo: Matchday Images
