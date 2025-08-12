Muric Expected to Complete Serie A Loan Move

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 14:03 Aro Muric’s loan move to Serie A new boys Sassuolo is close to being confirmed, according to a report in Italy. Sky Sports Italia is reporting that the keeper is expected in Italy today. Previously, it’s been reported that a loan with an option to buy for €10 million (£8.7 million) had been under discussion between the clubs. Last season’s Serie B champions were initially mentioned in connection with a move for Muric early last month. However, last week, the 26-year-old was strongly linked with a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor with reports there claiming the deal was making strong progress. Asked about Muric’s situation at last Wednesday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said: “There’s interest from different leagues, different teams, different divisions. I don’t think there’s anything to confirm. “We’ll look at each situation, each offer as they come in and we’ll see if anything comes of any of it.” Early last week, Muric was dropped from the number one shirt to the number 49, something which illustrated that he isn’t in McKenna’s plans for the campaign ahead. The Swiss-born keeper, who has also been linked with AS Monaco this summer, endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year. Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester and he wasn’t in the squad at Birmingham on Friday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bluearmy_81 added 14:18 - Aug 12

Great news. Hopefully he never plays for ITFC again -4

tetchris added 14:21 - Aug 12

Yesssssss!!! 1

Dissboyitfc added 14:22 - Aug 12

Would be great to recoup some of the cost on this one! Hope he has a great season. 3

howdonblue added 14:23 - Aug 12

Wow you found a photo of him nearly smiling Phil.

Must have taken loads of searching 1

Cookieboy added 14:25 - Aug 12

If communication was his problem, learning English whilst away, he could come back a far better keeper -1

ArnieM added 14:43 - Aug 12

Good luck, Aro. It obviously wasn't to be, for you here. 1

Bazza8564 added 14:49 - Aug 12

Disappointment for me that it didn't work out here for Aro.

Time to move on, good luck fella I wish you every success, I don't think our fans either realised or encouraged your full potential here 0

Bluearmy_81 added 15:07 - Aug 12

Baz, I think fans would’ve warned to him more if he hadn’t made match costing mistakes most games?! 0

