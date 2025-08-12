Eight Changes For Blues at Bromley
Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 19:11
Town have made eight changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at Bromley with Ashley Young making his full Blues debut and Cedric Kipre and Fin Barbrook their debuts, while Omari Hutchinson, Chuba Akpom, Jens Cajuste and Nathan Broadhead are among those absent from the squad.
Christian Walton is in goal with Young at right-back and Leif Davis one of the three to survive from Friday’s opener at Birmingham at left-back.
Kipre is on the left of the centre of defence alongside one-time Ravens loanee Luke Woolfenden behind a young central midfield pairing of Cameron Humphreys and Barbrook, making his competitive bow having impressed during pre-season.
Conor Chaplin skippers as the number 10 with Jack Clarke and Chieo Ogbene keeping their places either side of him. Ali Al-Hamadi, another ex-Bromley loanee, is the number nine.
Among the subs, alongside rested senior players, is young Irish forward Leon Ayinde as well as two keepers, Alex Palmer and David Button.
Recent signings Cajuste and Akpom aren’t involved, while Hutchinson, a target of Brentford and Nottingham Forest but who has had a throat infection, and Broadhead, the subject of interest from Wrexham, are also not in the squad, along with Azor Matusiwa, who made his debut at Birmingham on Friday.
Bromley make seven changes from the team which beat Barnet 2-0 at Hayes Lane at the weekend with striker Michael Cheek, last season’s League Two Golden Boot winner, dropping to the bench. Ex-academy defender Omar Sowunmi starts.
Bromley: Long, Elerewe, Sowunmi, Krauhaus, Thompson, Pinnock, Kambamba, Arthurs (c), Ifill, Odutayo. Subs: Smith, Charles, Cheek, Hondermarck, Kader, German, Ilunga, Iwumene, Taylor.
Town: Walton, Young, Woolfenden, Kipre, Davis, Barbrook, Humphreys, Ogbene, Chaplin (c), J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Subs: Palmer, Button, Johnson, O’Shea, Greaves, Taylor, Ayinde, Szmodics, Hirst. Referee: Michael Russell (Portsmouth).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Championship Preview: Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Town fans will know all too well where momentum from League One can take you and it’s safe to say their first opponents this season will have exactly that. The Midlands Blues finished the League One season with a record breaking 111 points, suffering just three defeats all year.
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]