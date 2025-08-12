Eight Changes For Blues at Bromley

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 19:11 Town have made eight changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at Bromley with Ashley Young making his full Blues debut and Cedric Kipre and Fin Barbrook their debuts, while Omari Hutchinson, Chuba Akpom, Jens Cajuste and Nathan Broadhead are among those absent from the squad. Christian Walton is in goal with Young at right-back and Leif Davis one of the three to survive from Friday’s opener at Birmingham at left-back. Kipre is on the left of the centre of defence alongside one-time Ravens loanee Luke Woolfenden behind a young central midfield pairing of Cameron Humphreys and Barbrook, making his competitive bow having impressed during pre-season. Conor Chaplin skippers as the number 10 with Jack Clarke and Chieo Ogbene keeping their places either side of him. Ali Al-Hamadi, another ex-Bromley loanee, is the number nine. Among the subs, alongside rested senior players, is young Irish forward Leon Ayinde as well as two keepers, Alex Palmer and David Button. Recent signings Cajuste and Akpom aren’t involved, while Hutchinson, a target of Brentford and Nottingham Forest but who has had a throat infection, and Broadhead, the subject of interest from Wrexham, are also not in the squad, along with Azor Matusiwa, who made his debut at Birmingham on Friday. Bromley make seven changes from the team which beat Barnet 2-0 at Hayes Lane at the weekend with striker Michael Cheek, last season’s League Two Golden Boot winner, dropping to the bench. Ex-academy defender Omar Sowunmi starts. Bromley: Long, Elerewe, Sowunmi, Krauhaus, Thompson, Pinnock, Kambamba, Arthurs (c), Ifill, Odutayo. Subs: Smith, Charles, Cheek, Hondermarck, Kader, German, Ilunga, Iwumene, Taylor. Town: Walton, Young, Woolfenden, Kipre, Davis, Barbrook, Humphreys, Ogbene, Chaplin (c), J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Subs: Palmer, Button, Johnson, O’Shea, Greaves, Taylor, Ayinde, Szmodics, Hirst. Referee: Michael Russell (Portsmouth).

Photo: Matchday Images



Marcus added 19:14 - Aug 12

cartman1972 added 19:18 - Aug 12

Omari waiting for a new supply of nappies before he starts 5

armchaircritic59 added 19:19 - Aug 12

Hasn't finished his course of strepsils yet Marcus :) Seriously, imagine what would happen and god forbid, he played and got a nasty injury. Bye, bye circa £40m. He's going to depart, I guess it just makes sense, whether we like it or not. 2

gosblue added 19:20 - Aug 12

Davis must be super human. Leif is a good old Viking name. If he adds goals to his armoury, he'll be Championship player of the season. COYB 1

PortmanTerrorist added 19:23 - Aug 12

Geez I thought Leif was carrying a knock last week and he starts both games? Not sure what this says about our options or what mckenna thinks of them. Let's hope that this does not come back and bite us and he comes through unscathed. 2

jas0999 added 19:24 - Aug 12

No excuses. We may have made 8 changes. A division two side have made 7. Should be a very straight forward win.



Seems like Hutch and Broady are off. With three loans already (more than enough) let’s hope MA has some excellent permanent additions lined up. -1

muhrensleftfoot added 19:26 - Aug 12

Surprised to see Leif in there. A bit risky! Thought maybe Baggott might have been picked instead 3

trevski_s added 19:27 - Aug 12

Really looking forward to seeing what Fin and Cam can do in midfield and seeing the UNIT Kipre in action. I wonder if Broady is being rested after his performance on Friday and Kieran sees him starting over Clarke on Sunday (using this game for Clarke to step it up after Friday and resting Broady) 1

ATT added 19:32 - Aug 12

If Omari is injured/ill and deciding whether to stay then the abuse he's been getting on here recently will certainly make up his mind. 3

GoingUp added 19:48 - Aug 12

All them sick days must be just like working for the NHS! 0

runningout added 19:49 - Aug 12

not sure why some of our so called fans wet the bed at every opportunity 0

Len_Brennan added 19:54 - Aug 12

Omari has a throat infection, apparently. 0

