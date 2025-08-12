McKenna: Hutchinson Didn't Feel That He Could Contribute Today

Tuesday, 12th Aug 2025 23:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna says forward Omari Hutchinson felt that he “couldn’t contribute” for the Blues in their Carabao Cup tie at Bromley with the 21-year-old having made his desire to return to the Premier League clear. Both Brentford and Nottingham Forest have made £35 million offers for the England U21 international which have been rebuffed. The Blues are believed to be targeting £40 million for the ex-Chelsea man. Hutchinson suffered a throat infection last week which meant he wasn’t involved at Birmingham on Friday, but McKenna confirmed his absence today wasn’t related to the illness, although Nathan Broadhead, who is being targeted by Wrexham, did report in unwell. “No, he trained on Monday OK and then didn’t feel that he could contribute today with the situation as it is,” McKenna said of Hutchinson. “That was his decision and Nathan reported sick this morning, which on the day of the game is not ideal.”

Asked whether he is disappointed in Hutchinson, McKenna said: “He’s made [clear] his desire to continue to play Premier League football if the opportunity is there. “I think it’s known how much care we have for Omari and empathy we have with him, he’s a young player, 21, it’s not an easy situation to handle. “There are different ways to handle the situation but I think that seems to be more prevalent in modern football and players get advice from different directions and he’s a very, very young player. “We have empathy with him, we’ll try and guide him in the right way in terms of how to deal with situations, but, of course, as long as he’s at the football club, we want him able to contribute and help the team on the pitch.” McKenna says the situation hasn’t changed regarding the offers for the one-time Arsenal youngster.

“There hasn’t been anything that has changed the club’s position yet,” he added. “It’s known that Omari had a buyout clause in his contract, which was active for a few months. “There was no serious or appropriate offers in that time, so once that position’s closed, then it’s the club’s position to make the decision as they see fit. “There hasn’t been any sort of interest or offers to change that position so far, so we’ll see what the next few weeks bring.” McKenna says it’s more complicated than just telling Hutchinson he’s staying as he is in contract until the summer of 2029. “Situations are never as simple as that and, of course, the club has their position, the player has their position, but it’s never as straightforward and especially when you’re dealing with a young player here,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s too much more to say on it, we have our position as a club. My position I’ve communicated with Omari around the situation and, of course, he’s communicated his and we’ll see what the next few weeks bring.” Ideally McKenna says he’d love to have Hutchinson at the club for the season ahead: “I think that’s clear and obvious.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ITFC_Follower added 23:09 - Aug 12

Just get his agent to get one of the bidders to contribute £5m more and lets all move on... 4

BlueRuin69 added 23:09 - Aug 12

Oh dear.........and Nathan called in sick.......Morsy our most iconic figure allowed to leave........squad in tatters........ 5

PacittiJohn added 23:11 - Aug 12

If I couldn’t contribute at work my wages would stop. 23

Mat added 23:12 - Aug 12

That’s all very sad …. 1

ITFC_Follower added 23:12 - Aug 12

its good he will be giving this weeks salary to charity though.... 6

RegencyBlue added 23:12 - Aug 12

Get rid asap!



It’s doing the team no good at all for this to be hanging over them. It’s a shame for it to end this way but Hutchinson has made his feelings clear. 4

PacittiJohn added 23:12 - Aug 12

Is 21 very very young? 7

BlueRuin69 added 23:13 - Aug 12

He is not even bothering with an excuse any more, shambolic 6

BlueRuin69 added 23:13 - Aug 12

He is not even bothering with an excuse any more, shambolic 2

jas0999 added 23:14 - Aug 12

Very very weak management from KMc.



I don’t think I can contribute at work tomorrow …. Oh I’ll be sacked.



KMc looks out of his depth j now. 13

Andy32Cracknell added 23:15 - Aug 12

Should be fined two weeks wages. He has a contract that he was happy to sign not so long ago so he should stick to it and play. If any other person refused to work they would be reprimanded, what makes him any different. 9

BlueOura added 23:17 - Aug 12

Not good from Omari. perhaps the club should 'not feel like paying him' seeiing as he is refusing to do his job. 8

ITFC_History added 23:18 - Aug 12

We all know that sore throat story was bull. He is unsettling the team in my opinion. If he thinks he is to big for the club then let him go. 6

Bluearmy_81 added 23:18 - Aug 12

You need to toughen up McK. Too nice. You should be tearing into him and dragging him onto the fcukin pitch if he comes out with that sort of sh.ite!! 6

WalkRules added 23:18 - Aug 12

As I see it we neither have Omari playing nor do we have his fee to get a decent player in. So worst of both worlds. As of now I dont really mind which dire tion this goes but I just wish it were settled. Sad. It seems like another cut - just not sure how many cuts there are to be. 2

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 23:19 - Aug 12

After hearing this my opinion on him has changed. Can’t contribute? For what reason? Of course he can if he’s fit and healthy. We’ve helped him over the years and provided a platform and now he’s refusing to do his job. In my opinion he can now do 1……which sadly is what he wants the club to feel towards him so he gets a move. Contacts are not worth the paper they are written on. Sad. 6

cressi added 23:19 - Aug 12

Utterly pathetic McKenna needs to get things sorted or he may also be looking for a club in the new year we seem a utter shambles at the moment. 3

ITFCSG added 23:20 - Aug 12

If Omari is under contract to the club, then isn't it clear and obvious he must play. Otherwise it is a breach of contract, and the club can and should claim damages if he continues to down his tools. Look at how Farke and Leeds dealt with Gnoto. Or even Sargent at the Sc*m, he even scored today.



If the club wants to be Mr. Nice Guy (just like what we did to Morsy letting him go for free) without protecting themselves then they are just shooting themselves in their own foot.

6

warktheline added 23:21 - Aug 12

What an awful young ‘professional’ footballer this guy is….hope he never wears the shirt again! Get rid off asap !

8

ArnieM added 23:21 - Aug 12

A Downes MkII then..... so like him, he can

f c off. SO disappointed in him.... but I hope the club stick to their guns and get their price. Let him train with the academy. 5

petieboy2011 added 23:22 - Aug 12

Translated as - doesnt want to be cup tied! 1

Umros added 23:23 - Aug 12

Who does he think he is Nonto ? The kid is a joke, u21 has gone to his head. Not more than a premadonna who could be ok if he put his mind to it. Ashton needs to sort this and we should not be paying for refusal to work ! 7

trevski_s added 23:23 - Aug 12

If he thinks he couldn't contribute against a League 2 side, what does he think he would contribute against a Premier League side? It's very clear he don't want to be here anymore, let him go and use the money to get another CM (to replace Taylor) and another striker (to replace AAH). Todays game showed even more that those 2 need to go. Hopefully Broady is feeling better by Sunday as he needs to start ahead of Clarke 3

ITFC_1994 added 23:24 - Aug 12

Get him gone ASAP. Accept the 35mn if we have to, its more critical that we get a replacement as its clear Clarke isn't going to cut it- he was absolutely awful tonight.



Given the faith KM and the fans have shown Omari, even when he was bang average last season, the way he is acting is a disgrace, although not uncommon in modern football sadly. Who is advising these lads??? No respect for the club.



Absolutely awful performance from the team tonight but the meltdown from the fans completely OTT imo.



Just read a comment on the other post saying Mckenna should be under pressure if we lose to Southampton. Absolute clown.



Will be interesting to see the number of comments on the post when we beat Southampton on Sunday... some fans prefer to see us lose so they have something to moan about.



Early days and the team is still gelling. Think there will be a few more big signings in the window too.



My biggest worry is that our attacking players just don't find any form which looks possible, but I fully trust KM to sort it out.



COYB 1

ITFC_1994 added 23:24 - Aug 12

Get him gone ASAP. Accept the 35mn if we have to, its more critical that we get a replacement as its clear Clarke isn't going to cut it- he was absolutely awful tonight.



Given the faith KM and the fans have shown Omari, even when he was bang average last season, the way he is acting is a disgrace, although not uncommon in modern football sadly. Who is advising these lads??? No respect for the club.



Absolutely awful performance from the team tonight but the meltdown from the fans completely OTT imo.



Just read a comment on the other post saying Mckenna should be under pressure if we lose to Southampton. Absolute clown.



Will be interesting to see the number of comments on the post when we beat Southampton on Sunday... some fans prefer to see us lose so they have something to moan about.



Early days and the team is still gelling. Think there will be a few more big signings in the window too.



My biggest worry is that our attacking players just don't find any form which looks possible, but I fully trust KM to sort it out.



COYB -1

