Muric's Serie A Loan Confirmed

Wednesday, 13th Aug 2025 09:30 Town keeper Aro Muric’s loan move to Serie A new boys Sassuolo has been confirmed. The deal is understood to include an option for last season’s Serie B champions to buy the Kosovan international for €10 million (£8.7 million) next summer. Sassuolo were initially mentioned in connection with a move for Muric early last month, but last week the 26-year-old was strongly linked with a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor. The Swiss-born keeper, who was also linked with AS Monaco this summer, endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year. Having made 19 appearances in all competitions, Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester. The one-time Manchester City youngster’s Town contract runs to the summer of 2028.

FrimleyBlue added 09:33 - Aug 13

can't believe we've actually loaned out the best goalkeeper at the club -2

durhamj added 09:33 - Aug 13

A shame but undoubtedly best for all concerned. 2

ArmaghBlue added 09:34 - Aug 13

Good luck Muric, prove the doubters wrong. 1

MrBeckinsale added 09:34 - Aug 13

"£8 million plus £2 million in add-ons" - presumably none of the add-ons would've been triggered, would they? 0

Tractorboy58 added 09:35 - Aug 13

Good 1

braveblue added 09:35 - Aug 13

All the best 0

Len_Brennan added 09:36 - Aug 13

A good outcome for all concerned. 0

Billysherlockblue added 09:37 - Aug 13

Option to buy not mandatory 0

WalkRules added 09:38 - Aug 13

Can't help but think he has come out of this whole sorry affair with the best deal. He must have chuckled watching last night. Good luck Aro. -2

ITFCSG added 09:50 - Aug 13

Sassuolo will be begging us to take him back in no time. Remember Forest sent him back to Man City after just 4 apps. Beware! 1

Bert added 09:50 - Aug 13

Good luck. A much better keeper than many think. 0

dubblue added 09:53 - Aug 13

Good look Aro best for all 0

BlueRuin69 added 09:54 - Aug 13

Good riddance, next time your passing .......pass -1

