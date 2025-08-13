Muric's Serie A Loan Confirmed
Wednesday, 13th Aug 2025 09:30
Town keeper Aro Muric’s loan move to Serie A new boys Sassuolo has been confirmed.
The deal is understood to include an option for last season’s Serie B champions to buy the Kosovan international for €10 million (£8.7 million) next summer.
Sassuolo were initially mentioned in connection with a move for Muric early last month, but last week the 26-year-old was strongly linked with a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor.
The Swiss-born keeper, who was also linked with AS Monaco this summer, endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year.
Having made 19 appearances in all competitions, Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester.
The one-time Manchester City youngster’s Town contract runs to the summer of 2028.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Championship Preview: Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Town fans will know all too well where momentum from League One can take you and it’s safe to say their first opponents this season will have exactly that. The Midlands Blues finished the League One season with a record breaking 111 points, suffering just three defeats all year.
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Pre-Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]