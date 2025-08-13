Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Muric's Serie A Loan Confirmed
Wednesday, 13th Aug 2025 09:30

Town keeper Aro Muric’s loan move to Serie A new boys Sassuolo has been confirmed.

The deal is understood to include an option for last season’s Serie B champions to buy the Kosovan international for €10 million (£8.7 million) next summer.

Sassuolo were initially mentioned in connection with a move for Muric early last month, but last week the 26-year-old was strongly linked with a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor.

The Swiss-born keeper, who was also linked with AS Monaco this summer, endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year.

Having made 19 appearances in all competitions, Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester.

The one-time Manchester City youngster’s Town contract runs to the summer of 2028.


Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



FrimleyBlue added 09:33 - Aug 13
can't believe we've actually loaned out the best goalkeeper at the club
-2

durhamj added 09:33 - Aug 13
A shame but undoubtedly best for all concerned.
2

ArmaghBlue added 09:34 - Aug 13
Good luck Muric, prove the doubters wrong.
1

MrBeckinsale added 09:34 - Aug 13
"£8 million plus £2 million in add-ons" - presumably none of the add-ons would've been triggered, would they?
0

Tractorboy58 added 09:35 - Aug 13
Good
1

braveblue added 09:35 - Aug 13
All the best
0

Len_Brennan added 09:36 - Aug 13
A good outcome for all concerned.
0

Billysherlockblue added 09:37 - Aug 13
Option to buy not mandatory
0

WalkRules added 09:38 - Aug 13
Can't help but think he has come out of this whole sorry affair with the best deal. He must have chuckled watching last night. Good luck Aro.
-2

ITFCSG added 09:50 - Aug 13
Sassuolo will be begging us to take him back in no time. Remember Forest sent him back to Man City after just 4 apps. Beware!
1

Bert added 09:50 - Aug 13
Good luck. A much better keeper than many think.
0

dubblue added 09:53 - Aug 13
Good look Aro best for all
0

BlueRuin69 added 09:54 - Aug 13
Good riddance, next time your passing .......pass
-1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 298 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025