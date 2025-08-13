Released Rutherford Joins Pompey

Wednesday, 13th Aug 2025 15:36

Former Ipswich Town Women’s attacking midfielder Ella Rutherford has joined fellow WSL2 side Portsmouth.

Rutherford was released at the end of last season, her only year at the club, having been a regular in the Blues team which carried off the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and won promotion to the second tier for the first time.

The 25-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Pompey with an option for a further season.

“Ella is an experienced attacking midfielder with real pedigree, and bringing her to Portsmouth was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down,” Portsmouth boss Jay Sadler said.

“She’s a visionary player with the fight and determination to get back to her best after overcoming some major setbacks through injury.

“Off the pitch, she’s a fantastic character who will add a lot to the group, and on it, she has the quality and creativity to make a real impact.”





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images