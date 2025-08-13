Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18 Premier League Cup Group Drawn
Wednesday, 13th Aug 2025 19:39

Town’s U18s have been grouped with Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and West Ham United in Group E of the U18 Premier League Cup.

Teams play each other once home or away in the group stage before the winners and best runners-up go into the quarter-finals.

David Wright and Mayy Pooley’s side open their inaugural Premier League 2 season when they host West Brom at Playford Road on Saturday (KO 11am). Their full fixture list can be found here.



Photo: TWTD



RIPbobby added 19:42 - Aug 13
This is like the old days when the youth used to play early Saturday before watching the first x1.
