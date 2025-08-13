U18 Premier League Cup Group Drawn

Wednesday, 13th Aug 2025 19:39 Town’s U18s have been grouped with Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and West Ham United in Group E of the U18 Premier League Cup. Teams play each other once home or away in the group stage before the winners and best runners-up go into the quarter-finals. David Wright and Mayy Pooley’s side open their inaugural Premier League 2 season when they host West Brom at Playford Road on Saturday (KO 11am). Their full fixture list can be found here.



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RIPbobby added 19:42 - Aug 13

This is like the old days when the youth used to play early Saturday before watching the first x1. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments