Broadhead Travelling to Wrexham After Fee Agreed

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 09:46 Town and Wrexham are reported to have agreed a £10 million deal for Blues forward Nathan Broadhead with the 27-year-old on his way to Wales to complete his switch. The move comes as no surprise with the newly promoted club having made an approach just over a fortnight ago with the player keen on a return to the club where he was a schoolboy but with Town unwilling to agree a deal at that point due to their lack of attacking options. On Sunday, the Blues completed the loan addition of Chuba Akpom from Ajax and are understood to be near to signing Como frontman Iván Azón and their recruitment appears to have given the green light to Broadhead’s exit. The Wales international missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bromley having reported sick on the day of the game and otherwise would have played. According to Sky Sports, a deal which could ultimately be worth £10 million including add-ons has been agreed and Bangor-born Broadhead is on his way to North Wales for a medical and to tie-up the formalities relating to the move. Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead, who had only a year left on his contract, had been circulating all close season with the former Everton man having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League. Last summer, Broadhead was close to moving to former loan club Sunderland on deadline day but the Blues’ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and the Bangor-born attacker remained at Portman Road. A key man in the back-to-back promotions following a £1.5 million move from Everton in January 2022, Broadhead made 56 starts and 28 substitute appearances for the Blues, scoring 23 goals. Broadhead is will become Wrexham’s biggest ever signing, beating the £5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien. Ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore recently moved to the Racecourse Ground from Sheffield United for £4 million.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Dennyx4 added 09:50 - Aug 14

Good luck Nathan, thanks for the memories. Fantastic player. 24

carlo88 added 09:52 - Aug 14

Good price, but for a good player 10

OliveR16 added 09:53 - Aug 14

Good move for him, for Wrexham and okay for us too. 7

Broadbent23 added 09:53 - Aug 14

A sad day for Town. NB you will be a legend from the Promotion years. Good luck in Wales. 14

Lightningboy added 09:53 - Aug 14

Best of luck to him,personally I think he's been unfairly pushed aside here behind players who aren't up to the job.



Great profit though...any chance of bringing Jeremy Sarmiento back permanently? 10

boroughblue added 09:54 - Aug 14

Can’t help but feel concerned about this onefrom the club to let him go, one of the best ball carriers at the club and has the ability to spot through balls like no one else as well as knowing our system very well. I get that Broady probably wants to go and the fee is good with a good profit, but I hope we don’t regret this one.



All the best though Broady, thanks for everything, you’ve been an excellent player for the club and a huge part of the double promotion. 11

jazzback added 09:54 - Aug 14

10 million is a great deal with only a year left and him unwilling to extend his contract. Great move for home 7

MickMillsTash added 09:55 - Aug 14

Good Luck Broadhead

Key to spend that money wisely, will we get a better player than Broadhead ? our recent track on signings suggests that is not a guarantee. -3

brazilblue added 09:55 - Aug 14

Will never forget the freekick against Sheff wed. Classy player. Ultimately good move for all parties. 3

Suffolkboy added 09:56 - Aug 14

Plenty of talent ,and well disposed ; will be missed in a dressing room where so many memories have been created !

Good luck ,good health and enjoy !

COYB 0

ArnieM added 09:56 - Aug 14

Very best of luck Nathan . Top player on his day ... ad a very good price secured by Town . Now watch him hurt us when we play them... 1

CraigEdwards added 09:56 - Aug 14

Great bit of business tbh with only a year left of his contract. 2

Cookieboy added 09:57 - Aug 14

He should have been playing instead of Clarke, more robust snd certainly had a eye for goal. Hope he does well but not at are expense 2

jas0999 added 09:59 - Aug 14

Without a doubt, a great deal for the club considering he has only a year left on his contract.



But for me, Broadhead is one of our better players - provides a spark, a goal and creativity. When Hutch also departs, I hope we have identified some permanent additions to the team (three loans is more than enough already).



Wishing Broadhead all the very best for the future. Great player. 3

tractorboybig added 09:59 - Aug 14

best solution for all concerned 1

tetchris added 10:00 - Aug 14

Fingers crossed we are spending the money wisely on a replacement 0

Nottsblue66 added 10:00 - Aug 14

Bad choice more going out than in

Something is happening behind the scenes with American owners

McKenna for me has run out of ideas (one trick ponie)

If he loses against Southampton on Sunday which we will as we are piss poor

He will be under pressure -8

Bluedocker added 10:01 - Aug 14

That's a shame one of the only players we had who could see a pass next week... but 8.5 million profit not to be sniffed at though... 0

Linkboy13 added 10:03 - Aug 14

Don't think he's particularly robust otherwise he would have got more game time at Ipswich. Technically very good but not built for a long season in the championship a very good deal for Ipswich wish him the best of luck. 5

IndependentlyBlue added 10:06 - Aug 14

Great work by the club. Good profit of around £8m on a player with less than a year left on his contract and who didn’t want to sign an extension.



Incoming soon. 2

BlueySwede added 10:06 - Aug 14

Great creative player. not at least coming on from the bench.

Akpom coming in is fair enough, but I am really hoping more players are close to joining. We look short of creativity at the moment, some quality additions is needed, especially as Hutch is on his way too (?)

0

Topps added 10:07 - Aug 14

Have to say I'm pretty gutted about this. I feel he still has a part to play for Town and was one of the few players towards the end of last season that looked like he could compete at the top level. We will really miss his creativity and I know £10m is a decent figure, but I still feel he was worth more to us than that, especially if we get hit by many more injuries. Sad day. 0

TractorB0y added 10:07 - Aug 14

Good luck Broady and thanks for all the memories!



Biggest question for the fans is, with Delap, Morsy and Broadhead all gone, Omari with one foot out the door... Do we have songs for any of our remaining players? Need to commission the composers to get to work!

Oh Ipswich,

You've got me singing the blues!



Signed,

Edward Ebenezer Jeremiah Brown 0

MickMillsTash added 10:07 - Aug 14

LinkBoy - Is Cajuste's fitness any different to Broadhaed's?

0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:10 - Aug 14

Love watching this guy play when fit but unsure how robust he is for the championship as we’ve missed him loads throughout other seasons. Either way no matter what anyone thinks of him 10 million is an unbelievable deal so well done Mark Ashton. For those concerned on numbers do have Clarke, Philogene and Sammy who can play that side. New striker coming in would indicate Ali’s on his way as well.

3

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments