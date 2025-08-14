Como Striker Azón Set to Complete Town Loan Switch

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 10:02 Como striker Iván Azón is travelling to England to complete a loan move to the Blues, according to various reports in Spain. News of the Blues’ interest in the former Spain U21 international first emerged a fortnight ago, a proposed loan move to Valencia having stalled. The La Liga club still appeared favourites for his signature with the player having stated that was his preferred destination, but negotiations between Serie A Como and the Murciélagos failed to progress. Town are understood to have offered significantly more for Azón’s services for the season than Valencia or any other club with Getafe and an unnamed Bundesliga side also said to be interested. According to a number of Spanish sources, the Blues and Como have agreed terms and 22-year-old Azón is on his way to Town today to complete his loan switch. Como were reported to want a €500,000 (£435,000) loan fee, while the deal is believed to include an option to become permanent for €10-€12 million (£8.6 million-£10.3 million) next summer. The clubs agreeing terms seems likely to have allowed the Blues to give the go-ahead to Nathan Broadhead’s long-awaited switch to Wrexham. Azón's addition could also see Ali Al-Hamadi depart with Ligue 1 Toulouse understood to be frontrunners for his signature. As previously reported, Luton showed interest but are believed to have moved on with Charlton and Cardiff linked more recently. Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). He is still to make a debut for Como, in part due to injury. For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists. Azón will become the fourth Spaniard to represent the Blues following Pablo Couñago, Ivan Campo and Sito.

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



1



JonDouglas4Ballondor added 10:05 - Aug 14

With Ali's perfomance Tuesday this is great news. If Valencia is interested he must have something about him! Can't say I have watched him though 1

EuanTown added 10:07 - Aug 14

Wow two articles in 15 minutes. One in and one out. No idea about the player but wait for the confirmation and good luck to him and hope he makes a massive difference to the team 2

Linkboy13 added 10:08 - Aug 14

I did say a week ago that i had a feeling we would be getting a striker in from Spain. Can't say if it's a good signing or not don't know much about him. 0

Len_Brennan added 10:11 - Aug 14

Important to get quality options in & this lad does seem to have the game for how we play, plus he has the potential to play at a higher level, so this has to be a gpod signing.

No mention here of an option to sign permanently, should we get promoted though, which would be a surprise, given our recruitment model. 0

Carberry added 10:11 - Aug 14

Another loan, a reflection of the fact the owners don't want us to spend the money coming in from sales so the coffers can fill up for the sale? Or don't they trust Ashton any more? -8

ChingShady added 10:11 - Aug 14

Pablo Couñago 2.0 incoming? 2

Suffolkboy added 10:13 - Aug 14

IF this goes through hopefully it’ll silence/ satisfy all those who seem to so readily doubt and criticise our wholly committed Mgt team ,who have clearly demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and dedication !

COYB 3

jas0999 added 10:17 - Aug 14

This will be FOUR loans now. Very disappointing. Back to square one next summer if we don’t get promoted.



Can’t agree with selling our players. Like Broadhead and bringing in loans. -11

AbujaBlue added 10:18 - Aug 14

Suffolkboy, as some hapless posts on this story already illustrates nothing will silence them. They are waiting for the unicorn to come dancing over the rainbow.



I didn't know a lot about this guy other than the reel but I trust the process and scouting system. 5

Len_Brennan added 10:19 - Aug 14

I see the story has been updated to include reference to a possible permanent deal next summer. 1

BlueySwede added 10:20 - Aug 14

Seems like a very promising player, good work from the club.

But please not many more loans now, I want long term stability and a core of players that sees Ipswich as their home for three years or longer. 1

OldClactonBlue added 10:24 - Aug 14

Let's hope he is as good for us as Pablo 0

James_B added 10:24 - Aug 14

Does he do penalties? 0

50yearsablue added 10:26 - Aug 14

AbujaBlue, you have accurately described many of the regular posters on here who could run the club better but haven't been given the opportunity. Can't think why! 2

ITFC_1994 added 10:28 - Aug 14

Wait but I thought because we'd lost to Bromley Mckenna and Ashton were frauds who have been sitting on their arses all summer???



Exciting signing this! More to come I feel too...



Shame to lose Broady but 10m is a great fee. Again great work by MA!



COYB 2

blues1 added 10:30 - Aug 14

Jas0999. Theres nothing wrong with loans. Especially when they have options to buy attached. Regardless of whether we go up or not, we'd still basically be back to square 1 ext summer anyway. Bcse we'd still need to make more signings. And its perfecty normal for teams whove been relegated to use the loan market. Makes sense to loan players 1st without having the commitment of them being on thd books if we fail to go up. Also, the type of players we're signing on loan, is somewhat different to the Evans years. 2

mathiemagic added 10:31 - Aug 14

The 10m for Broady makes up for the wasted 8m on Muric -2

mathiemagic added 10:31 - Aug 14

brazilblue added 10:33 - Aug 14

Ole ole ole azon azon 0

brazilblue added 10:33 - Aug 14

Tractorboy58 added 10:35 - Aug 14

Good to see a new player in but my only concern is that we appeared to not be his first choice - also now have several players with this type of contract. Are the owners beginning to think about a possible sale of the club ? Not heard much from them compared to their initial enthusiastic rapport with the fans - hope I am wrong -1

bricor2011 added 10:37 - Aug 14

From lovely Como to Ipswich, oh dear. -1

dirtydingusmagee added 10:38 - Aug 14

Hope he has agreed to reproduce all those goals in the video so we can see them for real ! Looks sharp.Fingers crossed. 0

Cadiar added 10:39 - Aug 14

Mathiemagic, we've got a good deal on Muric & hes still our player. Hopefully he'll get his confidence back & won't have to endure the ludicrous criticism & vile way he was treated by the likes of you. Still believe hes the best keeper we have. 0

rexron added 10:45 - Aug 14

Lets just call him Pablo :-)

0

1

