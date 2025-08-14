Como Striker Azón Set to Complete Town Loan Switch
Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 10:02
Como striker Iván Azón is travelling to England to complete a loan move to the Blues, according to various reports in Spain.
News of the Blues’ interest in the former Spain U21 international first emerged a fortnight ago, a proposed loan move to Valencia having stalled.
The La Liga club still appeared favourites for his signature with the player having stated that was his preferred destination, but negotiations between Serie A Como and the Murciélagos failed to progress.
Town are understood to have offered significantly more for Azón’s services for the season than Valencia or any other club with Getafe and an unnamed Bundesliga side also said to be interested.
According to a number of Spanish sources, the Blues and Como have agreed terms and 22-year-old Azón is on his way to Town today to complete his loan switch.
Como were reported to want a €500,000 (£435,000) loan fee, while the deal is believed to include an option to become permanent for €10-€12 million (£8.6 million-£10.3 million) next summer.
The clubs agreeing terms seems likely to have allowed the Blues to give the go-ahead to Nathan Broadhead’s long-awaited switch to Wrexham.
Azón's addition could also see Ali Al-Hamadi depart with Ligue 1 Toulouse understood to be frontrunners for his signature. As previously reported, Luton showed interest but are believed to have moved on with Charlton and Cardiff linked more recently.
Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). He is still to make a debut for Como, in part due to injury.
For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists.
Azón will become the fourth Spaniard to represent the Blues following Pablo Couñago, Ivan Campo and Sito.
Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source
