Fabregas Confirms Azón on Way to Town

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 13:08 Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has confirmed that striker Iván Azón flew to England this morning to complete his loan move to the Blues. Former Arsenal man Fabregas says he didn’t want Azón to leave and it was the player’s decision to move on, the Serie A club having signed another Spanish striker, experienced international Alvaro Morata, on loan from AC Milan on Tuesday. “Anyone who doesn't want to stay here will leave,” Fabregas said at a press conference ahead of the Lariani's Coppa Italia tie with Sudtirol. “I would have liked to keep Azón, but this morning he flew to Ipswich. “A loan that is good for the club and for him, he will play in an important, difficult competition. It’s his choice.” News of the Blues’ interest in the former Spain U21 international first emerged a fortnight ago, a proposed loan move to Valencia having stalled. The La Liga club still appeared favourites for his signature with the player having stated that was his preferred destination, but negotiations between Serie A Como and the Murciélagos failed to progress. Town are understood to have offered significantly more for Azón’s services for the season than Valencia or any other club with Getafe and an unnamed Bundesliga side also said to be interested. Como were reported to want a €500,000 (£435,000) loan fee, while the deal is believed to include an obligation to become permanent for €10-€12 million (£8.6 million-£10.3 million) next summer if the Blues are promoted. The clubs agreeing terms seems likely to have allowed the Blues to give the go-ahead to Nathan Broadhead’s long-awaited switch to Wrexham. Azón's addition could also see Ali Al-Hamadi depart with Ligue 1 Toulouse understood to be frontrunners for his signature. As previously reported, Luton showed interest but are believed to have moved on with Charlton and Cardiff linked more recently. Zaragoza-born Azón, who is 5ft 11in tall, started his career with his hometown club Real Zaragoza before moving to Como in January for €2 million (£1.7 million) plus a further €500,000 (£435,000). He is still to make a competitive debut for Como, in part due to injury last season, but played 45 minutes in Sunday’s 5-0 friendly defeat in Barcelona, having also played a half against Real Betis last Wednesday, scoring a last-minute winner in a 3-2 away win, his fourth pre-season goal. For Real Zaragoza, he scored 27 goals in 150 appearances, also picking up nine assists. Azón will become the fourth Spaniard to represent the Blues following Pablo Couñago, Ivan Campo and Sito.

Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source



jazzback added 13:16 - Aug 14

Como are making huge profit if we get promoted on a player never to make an appearance for them. Hopefully be as successful here as counago was. Looking forward to seeing him play. Forward line starting to look good 1

Miaow added 13:16 - Aug 14

On his way to the rugby team, eh?... 1

Monkey_Blue added 13:18 - Aug 14

I assume he will be in the squad for Sunday given he’s had a proper pre-season and scored a few goals. Perhaps he isn’t the only player on his way in before the saints game and all the moaners can be quiet. Let’s hope Omari works out that given teams are kicking the doors down to take him back to the prem, some good performances for us against Birmingham and Bromley, might have sparked more teams desire to cough up £40m. He can help us and himself by getting his head down and putting some great performances in between now and the deadline like Mr Hackney has for boro. 0

Bazza8564 added 13:18 - Aug 14

Brilliant news, let's get the lad integrated and let KM unlock that potential

COYB 1

Monkey_Blue added 13:19 - Aug 14

That’s should have said teams “aren’t kicking the door down” 0

flykickingbybgunn added 13:21 - Aug 14

Ashton always likes to keep his cards close to his chest.

Pleased to see a good player coming in.

Sad if that means Broaders is going. 0

BarcaBlue added 13:23 - Aug 14

“I would have liked to keep Azón, but this morning he flew to Ipswich."



Como have 6 strikers in their squad and have just signed Alvaro Morata. Not sure Sr Fàbregas is being completely honesto. 3

Marcus added 13:31 - Aug 14

It will be good to see the new players, I hope fans will consider some may need a few games to settle. Can see some similarities with Couñago - both Spanish U21 strikers, but that's grasping a bit to find something to compare with. 0

Gforce added 13:31 - Aug 14

Could well turn out to be a very shrewd signing, going by the videos.

If we can also bring in 2 more quality central midfielders, along with eventually replacing Hutchinson, we'll have a pretty strong squad. Would have to send the likes of Taylor out on loan though. 0

ArnieM added 13:36 - Aug 14

Its all about business and making money now . Football has very little to do with it these days, especially for the actual clubs ..."Football" is just a distant memory and a romantic notion still held by us downtrodden Fans .

Sad times .... 0

tetchris added 13:37 - Aug 14

Surprised they haven’t thrown Dele Ali into the deal. Loan one, get one free. :) 0

Bert added 13:46 - Aug 14

A loan is ideal given that promotion may or may not happen. Unlike some, it also demonstrates that the owners are mindful of the need for reinforcements up front. Paying up front for an unknown would be a risk. Let’s hope the Omari situation is sorted one way of another so KMcK has a settled squad with no sideshows. Pity about Broadhead but he needs game time and the fee is attractive for a player who has great skills and vision but does not always get into the game. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:52 - Aug 14

Pablo 2.0 yes please....we can dream ! Just hope there is more to the lad than positive algorithms and he can turn things on with us....and he is 22 so really it is time to shine...not a kid anymore though you could be forgiven for thinking he was the way he has been represented. Welcome Iván !! 0

