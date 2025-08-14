Town and Birmingham Charged By FA

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 14:12 Town and Birmingham City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following the mass confrontation late on in Friday’s season-opener at St Andrew’s. Following George Hirst’s penalty which levelled the match at 1-1, there was a scuffle between players of both sides as the Blues celebrated the goal with a Birmingham fan appearing to attack Jack Taylor. An FA statement reads: “Birmingham City and Ipswich Town have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following the mass confrontation at their EFL Championship fixture on Friday 8th August. “It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute, and they have until Friday 15th August to reply.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Topps added 14:19 - Aug 14

How have the FA charged ITFC when it was Birmingham players that surrounded Chaplin? Surely their focus should be on player safety and the bigger issue was Birmingham City's inability, yet again, to stop their fans invading the pitch and attacking opposition players? 6

Bazza8564 added 14:20 - Aug 14

Well theres no surprise here, we will have to accept it and move on. Birmingham's players and fans have more to answer for so a noble guilty plea first puts the focus all on Brum. Let's see what charges follow for the fan incursion and assault 2

Bluewhiteboy added 14:22 - Aug 14

Prob as chappers booted the ball right into thier fans. Our players goad thier fans after the goal. No excuse for thier fan and sure their players wouldn't have reacted like that if we'd missed the penalty. 0

RamRob added 14:31 - Aug 14

But he was trying to boot it into the goal, but our finishing was poor all match so what did they expect 6

trevski_s added 14:39 - Aug 14

Why are we being punished when you can see from the footage that at least O'Shea was trying to break up the fight and calm people down, even stopped the "fan" attacking Taylor. It was multiple Birmingham players that rushed over to get at Chappers and the stewards did nothing to stop the fans 0

algarvefan added 14:47 - Aug 14

Both teams acted inappropriately and therefore have been charged, degrees of blame do not enter into it. It was just a bit of silliness and we have to take our punishment and move on, please stop making excuses on here for Town. St Andrews is a hostile place and our players knew that, not sensible to goad their fans. 3

chepstowblue added 14:51 - Aug 14

The behaviour of the players was pathetic all evening. They won't learn because they don't have the intelligence to. Halfwits will tell me it's passion, but this is simply degenerate young men who have no self control and single figure IQ's. Personally I'm glad that these entitled prats realise that there are consequences to their embarrassing actions. 0

BlueWax added 14:54 - Aug 14

Spot in ramrod 0

tractorboybig added 14:57 - Aug 14

come on folks.........it was started by chaplin

0

BlueArmy999 added 15:02 - Aug 14

The FA, the gift that keeps on giving. Corrupt organisation. 0

WalkRules added 15:05 - Aug 14

We all know Chaplin missed the goal from a couple of yards out but it was still dnangerous and unecessary. Accept charge and deal with it. As long as Birmingham also get punished for failing to control their fans again. 0

poet added 15:21 - Aug 14

Farcical. It's a copout. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments