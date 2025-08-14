Town and Birmingham Charged By FA
Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 14:12
Town and Birmingham City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following the mass confrontation late on in Friday’s season-opener at St Andrew’s.
Following George Hirst’s penalty which levelled the match at 1-1, there was a scuffle between players of both sides as the Blues celebrated the goal with a Birmingham fan appearing to attack Jack Taylor.
An FA statement reads: “Birmingham City and Ipswich Town have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following the mass confrontation at their EFL Championship fixture on Friday 8th August.
“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 95th minute, and they have until Friday 15th August to reply.”
Photo: Action Images
