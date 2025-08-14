Broadhead Pictured in Wrexham Training Kit

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 14:19 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been pictured in Wrexham training gear ahead of confirmation of his move to the North Wales club. Reports earlier indicated that the 27-year-old was on his way to Wrexham to complete a switch for a fee which could rise to £10 million. Now, Red Dragons podcast Fearless In Devotion has posted a photo of the Wales international in his new club’s training wear with a young fan. Broadhead’s departure comes as no surprise with the newly promoted club having made an approach just over a fortnight ago and with the player keen on a return to the club where he was a schoolboy, but with Town unwilling to agree a deal at that point due to their lack of attacking options. On Sunday, the Blues completed the loan addition of Chuba Akpom from Ajax and are near to signing Como frontman Iván Azón and their recruitment appears to have given the green light to Broadhead’s exit. The Wales international missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bromley having reported sick on the day of the game and otherwise would have played. Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead, who had only a year left on his contract, had been circulating all close season with the former Everton man having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League. Last summer, Broadhead was close to moving to former loan club Sunderland on deadline day but the Blues’ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and the Bangor-born attacker remained at Portman Road. A key man in the back-to-back promotions following a £1.5 million move from Everton in January 2022, Broadhead made 56 starts and 28 substitute appearances for the Blues, scoring 23 goals. Broadhead is will become Wrexham’s biggest ever signing, beating the £5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien. Ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore recently moved to the Racecourse Ground from Sheffield United for £4 million.

Andy32Cracknell added 14:28 - Aug 14

This is going to sound silly, I don’t know why but this actually makes me feel physically sick. Our tight knit team is slowly being decimated and it’s just feels so wrong. I just hope all these new signings settle in quickly and we do well this season. 7

Wicksy added 14:40 - Aug 14

Doesn't sound silly at all. The team responsible for the best times in the last 20 odd years are all disappearing. Inevitable I suppose but still sad 7

Billericay12 added 14:50 - Aug 14

Sad to see him go but 10 mill is a very good return on what we paid and he has given us some great moments and good service.

You have to be ruthless and calculated in football and maybe KM is showing that he has the balls to make the tough decisions. You have to trust KM and MA. They have served us well. 1

Stephbgb added 14:51 - Aug 14

I liked Broadhead, and would have like to see him tried as a number 9, but KMC never seemed quite convinced by him. If we get anywhere near $10m for a player we signed for $1.5m that wasn't a 1st team regular, then you have to say that's phenomenal business. Especially if this new Spaniard works out. 1

ArnieM added 14:51 - Aug 14

We are told to trust the process apparently.



Id say that the first time Ive seen Broadhead smile in a long while . Hes happy at last and likely to play regularly now . Good luck to him I say.. 2

Bluedocker added 15:02 - Aug 14

Well he's not going to be in wrexham dressed in a ipswich training kit is he.. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 15:10 - Aug 14

Said it earlier, but sad day. But let's not jump on him for wearing their training top...am pretty sure he would not have thought it through, esp if a kid wanted a photo ffs. We were good for Nathan and he was awesome for us....that goal at Burnley!!! Wish the lad well as he is loved back in Wales and if he gives them half what he gave us then they will be blessed. I do not know why he was not given more game time over past 18 months when I did not think we had better, but given that and occasional injuries, this is a good deal for us too....though I already miss his chant esp with Sky using the tune on promos. 1

WalkRules added 15:10 - Aug 14

Thank you Nathan. A little sad but probably a situation that worked well for all. Your professionalism shone out over the last few weeks - exactly how these situations should play out. 2

Lightningboy added 15:12 - Aug 14

Totally with you Andy32. 0

WalkRules added 15:14 - Aug 14

Rather ironic that the club have just posted about the Player Departure Experience at the same time as this post. Made me wonder for a moment!! 0

WalkRules added 15:16 - Aug 14

It also made me think back to the earlier "investment" email where we were told there would be £100m+ in player this summer. If Pmari goes I wonder how close we will be to that number.



But of courae that was not what it meant. No no - of course not. 0

