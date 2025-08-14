Broadhead's Wrexham Move Confirmed
Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 17:38
Town have confirmed Nathan Broadhead’s departure for Wrexham for a fee understood to be an initial £7.5 million rising to £10 million, the Wales international signing a four-year deal.
Broadhead’s departure comes as no surprise with the newly promoted Championship side having made an approach just over a fortnight ago and with the player keen on a return to the club where he was a schoolboy, but with Town unwilling to agree a deal at that point due to their lack of attacking options.
On Sunday, the Blues completed the loan addition of Chuba Akpom from Ajax and are near to signing Como frontman Iván Azón and their recruitment appears to have given the green light to Broadhead’s exit.
The forward missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bromley having reported sick on the day of the game and otherwise would have played.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to join the club,” the 27-year-old told the Red Dragons website.
“Belief is going to be the biggest thing for us this season. We want to get everyone from North Wales down to the STōK Cae Ras and to show that belief in us.”
Manager Phil Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Nathan to the club, he’s a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown club. We’re all looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”
Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead, who had only a year left on his contract, had been circulating all close season with the former Everton man having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League.
Last summer, Broadhead was close to moving to former loan club Sunderland on deadline day but the Blues’ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and the Bangor-born attacker remained at Portman Road.
A key man in the back-to-back promotions following a £1.5 million move from Everton - the Toffees are believed to be due a percentae of Town’s profit - in January 2022, Broadhead made 56 starts and 28 substitute appearances for the Blues, scoring 23 goals.
Broadhead is Wrexham’s biggest ever signing, beating the £5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien.
Ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore recently moved to the Racecourse Ground from Sheffield United for £4 million.
Photo: Matchday Images
