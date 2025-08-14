Broadhead's Wrexham Move Confirmed

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 17:38 Town have confirmed Nathan Broadhead’s departure for Wrexham for a fee understood to be an initial £7.5 million rising to £10 million, the Wales international signing a four-year deal. Broadhead’s departure comes as no surprise with the newly promoted Championship side having made an approach just over a fortnight ago and with the player keen on a return to the club where he was a schoolboy, but with Town unwilling to agree a deal at that point due to their lack of attacking options. On Sunday, the Blues completed the loan addition of Chuba Akpom from Ajax and are near to signing Como frontman Iván Azón and their recruitment appears to have given the green light to Broadhead’s exit. The forward missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bromley having reported sick on the day of the game and otherwise would have played. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to join the club,” the 27-year-old told the Red Dragons website. “Belief is going to be the biggest thing for us this season. We want to get everyone from North Wales down to the STōK Cae Ras and to show that belief in us.” Manager Phil Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Nathan to the club, he’s a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown club. We’re all looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.” Rumours of Wrexham interest in Broadhead, who had only a year left on his contract, had been circulating all close season with the former Everton man having been in and out of the Town side last season in the Premier League. Last summer, Broadhead was close to moving to former loan club Sunderland on deadline day but the Blues’ move to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal broke down and the Bangor-born attacker remained at Portman Road. A key man in the back-to-back promotions following a £1.5 million move from Everton - the Toffees are believed to be due a percentae of Town’s profit - in January 2022, Broadhead made 56 starts and 28 substitute appearances for the Blues, scoring 23 goals. Broadhead is Wrexham’s biggest ever signing, beating the £5 million recently paid to Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien. Ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore recently moved to the Racecourse Ground from Sheffield United for £4 million.

Photo: Matchday Images



CustardCream added 17:41 - Aug 14

Very good fee for a very good player. Sad to see him go, but makes sense if KMc fancies Clarke more. 2

muhrensleftfoot added 17:45 - Aug 14

A sad day to see another member of the double promotion winning team depart. Despite all the mega millions spent, I'm not convinced we have improved that team. 5

BlueWax added 17:45 - Aug 14

Loved Broady who has an excellent football brain.

We now have a big problem to sort as we've lost our best footy song! 1

muhrensleftfoot added 17:45 - Aug 14

oioihardy added 17:47 - Aug 14

You were magic , thankyou for everything !!

One of my favourite players we have had in a long time

But good money for a player with 1 year left on a contract thanks disney plus for that



I just cant seem to get enough of ......

NATHAN BROADHEAD



2

Bluewhiteboy added 17:49 - Aug 14

Do Everton have sell on fee? Not sure if player wise new signings are an improvement? Good money but to rival could cost us later 2

jas0999 added 17:50 - Aug 14

Despite the excellent deal for the club, it’s really sad to see him go. I really rate him and think this actually leaves a gap. Broadhead has skills, a goal threat and creates.



Another one of our players sold or moving on. Hope the loans are equally as good or preferably better. Time will tell if KM and MA have got this right … fingers crossed. 2

Dug added 17:51 - Aug 14

Cold brew coffee..not tried that? …anyway got sidetracked,Good luck Nathan. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 17:51 - Aug 14

If we end up with 50m from NB and OH we need to be splashing that cash pronto or we ain’t going anywhere!! January could be too late 0

stjohnsblue added 17:53 - Aug 14

Clarke has yet to prove he’s good enough and better than Broadhead (my fav player alongside Cajuste … yes I’m 12)… but in all seriousness, he could have dug his heels in and left for free at the end of the season. Good luck to him, I genuinely hope he does well but not Wrexham themselves! Great fee for someone at the end of his contract and not valued enough by the club.

Good luck boyo! I hope Clarke can prove me wrong, as he has been underwhelming since his arrival. 2

Saxonblue added 17:54 - Aug 14

Very sad to see him go… much better than the players we have to replace him in his role. I understand why he wants to play for his home town team but not sure it’s in his best career interests.



Good luck Nathan and thank you!! 1

terryf added 17:55 - Aug 14

Our best 10 on the left and worked really well with Davis.



Not sure Clarke has the same connection.



Really sad to see him go. 1

DifferentGravy added 17:58 - Aug 14

Good player. Didnt get the minutes. Best of luck to him. 1

blueboy1981 added 18:02 - Aug 14

Personally, I think McKenna & Co. have lost their way.

Of course, we hope not - but it’s all down to proving otherwise now !

If we don’t start clicking up points early on, commencing this weekend, I can see the Fans turning !

And it would not be unexpected .

Building for the future for the past McK tenure ? - we are, and have literally reset to ZERO !! 2

ITFCSG added 18:05 - Aug 14

One of our most naturally talented players, £7.5 up to 10 million is a good price, but I would have sold Clarke before him. Injuries aside I don't know why KM never really rated him after the L1 season.



That free kick against Sheff Wed, the Port Vale penalty, equaliser against the Saints, great memories. Once a Blue, always a Blue. 3

ulrichlepen added 18:12 - Aug 14

Bye broady, thanks for all the memories and good luck 1

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 18:13 - Aug 14

So, he wasn't 'sick' on Tuesday. Figured as much. 0

Gforce added 18:25 - Aug 14

Best of luck Nathan and thanks for the memories.

Good to see your over that sore throat. 0

trevski_s added 18:28 - Aug 14

This one hurts :'( Thank you for everything Broady, you will be missed 1

davidsuperg added 18:31 - Aug 14

Good luck broady, am sure we'll give you a warm welcome at pr. Just don't expect any points lol 0

davidsuperg added 18:31 - Aug 14

