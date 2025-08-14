Butcher: I'd Have Made Omari Train on His Own

Thursday, 14th Aug 2025 20:40 Blues legend Terry Butcher says he would have told wantaway winger Omari Hutchinson to train on his own for the remainder of his contract after the former Chelsea man pulled out of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bromley due to his ongoing transfer situation. Hutchinson, who is edging closer to a move to Nottingham Forest, who are reported to be near to agreeing a £37.5 million fee for the 21-year-old, trained on Monday but, having made his desire to return to the Premier League clear, “didn’t feel that he could contribute with the situation as it is,” according to manager Kieran McKenna. Asked what he would have done with a player in Hutchinson’s situation in this week’s Life’s a Pitch TV with the situation having progressed significantly since it was recorded last night, Butcher said: “If I was the manager I would say, ‘You train on your own, you’ve got four years of your contract left, so all the very best. Enjoy it, we’ll meet in four years’ time’. “I think he’s a good player. The one thing that strikes me is he played in the Premier League for a year last year and wasn’t very good. Hardly contributed. “I know clubs have put bids in because of the potential, I fully understand that, he had a very good Euros, scored in the final, but it’s a lot different to the Premier League. If he thinks he’s worth it, then we’ll see what happens. “If he doesn’t get sold, he’s going to face the possibility of then having to grovel or having to say sorry because the fans will want him to say sorry because no one turns down the chance to play for Ipswich Town Football Club. “There’s a crisis coming up if he doesn’t go that he’s got to meet head on. That’s why the ball’s really very much in Town’s court, although we are losing a very good player. We saw what happened in the Championship, he was excellent, he was really, really good. “He’s a really good Championship player but a poor Premier League player, at the moment. It’s up to you Omari at the end of the day. I wouldn’t be bothered about it. In the end, you don’t want him around the dressing room.” This week’s guest Tommy Smith, who recently joined National League Braintree having returned from a spell playing for Auckland FC in New Zealand, agreed that it would be a long way back for Hutchinson if his Premier League move doesn’t happen. “You only want the players around you that are willing to give everything for the shirt and if he’s not willing to do that, that obviously puts the team in a very difficult position from a culture point of view. You need everyone pulling in the same direction,” he said. “The only real way back from that now is to apologise and it probably takes a little bit more than apologising, he has to come in and then make a massive contribution. “He’s made a rod for his own back a little bit. But it’s tricky one because he’s a very good player, he has been a good player, but he does need to understand that he does need to buy into the team ethos and if he’s not going to do that, you just move him to one side.” Butcher’s fellow legend-in-residence Russell Osman, after initially joking that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to contribute, recalled being concerned by something Hutchinson said when receiving a Man of the Match award early on in his loan spell with the Blues in 2023/24. “Everybody’s waiting to see what he’s going to say in this little interview and the question was, ‘Do you think you’ll be with us next season?’. And his response was, ‘Well, my agent will see what the best move is for me’. That was 18 months ago and that set alarm bells ringing in my head.”

Photo: LAPTV



ArnieM added 20:43 - Aug 14

So would I Butch. Now you're a proper professional not like these whinging money chasing wannabes! 6

90z added 20:44 - Aug 14

Well said Butch! 7

hyperbrit added 20:50 - Aug 14

imo the England Under 21's would be played off the pitch by most of the teams in the Premiership 3

BlueArmy999 added 20:51 - Aug 14

Yes butch 100% - Omari has shown complete lack of respect for everyone at the club, management all the way to the fans. The club and manager that gave him his shot in men’s football and he acts like that. Spoilt brat if you ask me! He was good in the champ, didn’t set the prem on fire. Let’s take the money and build a squad that wants to be here and would bleed for the club. 4

BarcaBlue added 20:54 - Aug 14

...and there's a good reason why Butcher never really succeeded as a manager. So you'd pay his wages for 4 years, miss out on 35 to 40 million just to make a point? Omari it seems hasn't handled things well at all but it's up to the manager and staff to sort it out, not just play the big man to the detriment of everybody. -3

Leutard added 20:54 - Aug 14

Whilst I agree with the general sentiment, I think it is very very easy to overlook quite how mind melting the sums of money Omari will be getting offered are. Hate how he's gone about it, really dislike the disrespect, but I'm not sure I will ever actually be in a position to properly judge him 1

cartman1972 added 20:56 - Aug 14

Got to love Terry , a true legend 6

boysof1981 added 21:01 - Aug 14

Well said Butch. A true club legend. Good riddance Omari. 5

mow_the_lawn added 21:02 - Aug 14

I’m glad Butcher pointed out that the England U21s isn’t comparable to the premier league. £37.5m is a lot to essentially pay for potential for a good championship player who didn’t really impress in the premier league. If we can use that money to get 2-3 solid, proven players, I think this is excellent business for us. I don’t think you have have too many “potential” players in your first team, especially if we stick with Clarke and Philogene. 2

Tractorboy58 added 21:05 - Aug 14

For the sake of the team I would put him away from the squad until his move goes through - and if it doesn't he will have a lot of hard work to do to get the fans back on side - spoilt brat 2

darkhorse28 added 21:08 - Aug 14

Would he have McKenna on the same naughty step for talking to Palace.., Brighton, Man Utd.., Chelsea etc



Different rules for different people kills trust, respect and team dynamics.., people hate perceived injustice within a group.



Not understanding that, is why Terry was a 100 times better player than manager. -1

knitfc78 added 21:09 - Aug 14

seems to me we are best rid and pocket the 37.000.000 pound not worth that though 0

poet added 21:12 - Aug 14

The difference here Terry is that you are from a different era to Hutchinson.



Compared to you, Hutchinson is a ‘snowflake’.

Instead of understanding the position of his club and continuing to honour his commitments, he’s displayed child like tendencies until he gets what he wants.



I believe he’s a very talented player, who despite all the controversy, he’ll no doubt be transferred to Forest, sparing him the embarrassment of having to eat humble pie.



However if Forest want him, make them pay the full 40m. 1

blueboy1981 added 21:18 - Aug 14

Terry is right - he should have, and most Managers would have.

Refusing to play, and the Manager condoning such does not bode well - or set a discipline / example to other players.

Another stock downgrade for McKenna ? -1

Nutkins_Return added 21:19 - Aug 14

I get it but it's old school mentality. Omari hasn't come out of this well but you have to manage a £35-40 million asset sensitively and do the right thing for the club and not on bitterness. The whole 'rot in the reserves' nonsense is silly.



Omari is not a bad kid. I think he's making mistakes here chasing his dream and can understand it even if I don't like it. If he doesn't go there will be no issue re-integrating him and all would be forgiven after his first goal or two. 2

GrasmereBlue added 21:19 - Aug 14

Well said Butch

Can't remember when a player refused to play for the club. He's behaving like a spoil brat. Hardly excellent last season in the premiership but he's in the best place to bring him on

He needs to wake up and smell the coffee and buckle down. His behaviour is unlikely to be impressed potential suitors ⁹ 0

Dissboyitfc added 21:38 - Aug 14

I thought the same as Russel when I heard Hutchison say that!

Good riddance I say! 0

