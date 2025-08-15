Town Change Away Travel Coach Provider
Friday, 15th Aug 2025 10:05
Town have switched away travel coach provider for 2025/26, ending their long association with Galloway.
Mendlesham-based Galloway have conveyed fans to away games going back to the end of the 1989/90 season when they took over from Eastern National, with the exception of a short spell during the Blues’ time in League One when Ipswich Buses had the contract.
Simonds of Botesdale laid on coaches for the first two games of the season, at Birmingham City on Friday and Bromley on Tuesday, and the club has confirmed they are the new long-term provider.
