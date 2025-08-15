Limited Tickets Still Available For Wark Book Launch Event

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 10:16 Tickets are selling well for the prestigious event to launch the new John Wark book He’s Here, He’s There, featuring the man himself, George Burley and a host of other Town stars in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road on Thursday 2nd October, but with limited numbers still available. In an evening of two halves, the legends will join the author of He’s Here, He’s There and the Burley book All To Play For, Neil Prentice, to reflect on their incredible careers, while Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Steve McCall, Jason Dozzell, Matt Holland, Tony Mowbray and David Sheepshanks will be among those attending. The gala event also includes a two-course meal and drink on arrival with tickets £100 per person. Included in the price is a signed Collector’s Edition copy of He’s Here, He’s There, of which only 857 copies will be available, as well as a special edition of All To Play For, valued at £50 each. “I’m so pleased with this new book, it’s fantastic, one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Wark said. “To be there with George and a number of my other teammates from across the years will be a great way to celebrate. I can’t wait.” Burley added: “Unfortunately we didn’t get to do a launch event for my book last year due to my health situation. “But I’m feeling great now, and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody on 2nd October. The book has been a great success and it’s going to be a very special night.” You can book your ticket for the event here or email contact@itfcicons.com to book a table for 10. He’s Here, He’s There can be pre-ordered from TWTD, while a few copies of All To Play For remain on sale, both here.

Photo: Jacob Bailey



