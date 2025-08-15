Hutchinson Travelling to Forest For Medical

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 10:42 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson is on his way to Nottingham Forest to undergo a medical and complete his switch to the Premier League side. Last night, it was reported that the Tricky Trees were close to agreeing a £37.5 million fee for the 21-year-old with all aspects of the deal now agreed, according to various sources. Hutchinson is now on his way to the City Ground for a medical with personal terms understood to have already been agreed. The fee is a new record for the Blues, eclipsing the £30 million Chelsea paid for Liam Delap earlier in the summer, while Hutchinson’s former side Chelsea are reported elsewhere to be due 25 per cent of the profit, the Blues having signed the Redhill-born attacker for £20 million plus add-ons last summer. It’s also a new record for Forest, beating the £35 million move for Dan Ndoye from Bologna only last month. The fee is also understood to be the sixth-highest paid for a Championship player behind the £53 million Chelsea paid Southampton for Roméo Lavia in 2023, the £40 million Spurs handed Leicester for James Maddison the same summer and the same figure Brighton splashed out on Georginio Rutter when they signed him from Leeds a year later. Nathan Ake moved from Bournemouth to Man City for £41 million in 2020 and Harvey Barnes from Leicester to Newcastle in 2023 for £38 million. Last week, Forest had an offer of £35 million turned down by Town, while Brentford had a number of bids turned down, the highest also £35 million, and Everton and Serie A Inter have also been credited with an interest in the England U21 international. Hutchinson has appeared certain to leave the Blues this summer having stayed behind when Town travelled to Auxerre for the final pre-season friendly with manager Kieran McKenna revealing on Tuesday that the 21-year-old “didn’t feel that he could contribute” at Bromley, having missed the season opener at Birmingham on Friday due to a throat infection. Hutchinson is said to be a replacement for Anthony Elanga, who recently joined Newcastle for £55 million, at Forest.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



FrimleyBlue added 10:44 - Aug 15

Hope his throat is ok, cant' be nice having to run whilst having an itcy throat 5

Gazelle added 10:46 - Aug 15

Does a medical include the brain -7

dyersdream added 10:47 - Aug 15

Good get lost Omari -5

NthQldITFC added 10:48 - Aug 15

On the other hand, good luck young Omari and thanks for all your efforts here including some really fantastic and important goals. 16

jonnysuave added 10:49 - Aug 15

Being driven there by numerous furious TWTD posters no doubt 5

BlueBlood90 added 10:50 - Aug 15

Very disappointing how he’s decided to go about things. I don’t begrudge him a move to a team playing Europa League next season but the least we deserved was for him to turn up and do his job while still employed by the club. Not a player I will look back on with any fondness or wish well in the future now. 13

MickMillsTash added 10:54 - Aug 15

He should have played vs Birmingham - but he didn't and now he is not match fit and will have to 'pre-season' for Forest. When he does get a game he will be less fit than the international defenders he will be up against. He's a Silly Billy! 5

BlueArrow added 10:54 - Aug 15

Sore throat caused by swallowing dummy instead of spitting out ?

Asking for a friend 7

WalkRules added 10:54 - Aug 15

A sad ending but Omari deserves our thanks for some excellent memories. Probably not deserving of the dogs abuse he is receiving on here. 9

prebbs007 added 10:58 - Aug 15

We better have big signings coming in who can have an immediate impact on the starting Xi Mr Ashton otherwise you have a lot to answer for. Considering we “had no need to sell” apart from Delap release clause we have lost 9 players from last years squad and got 3 in do we are woefully short and Tuesday proved how bad our 2nd XI is. If this deal goes through which seems likely then MA & KMc have ZERO excuses if we don’t spend a lot of money in the next 2 weeks. Unless their hands are tied by the increasingly silent Americans ???? -2

RIPbobby added 10:58 - Aug 15

Come on peeps that is a great deal for us. 37.5m is sensational. 10m yesterday too. We have a lot of wiggle room now to bring in players that are premier ready. Exciting times. 5

darkhorse28 added 10:59 - Aug 15

Blueblood90 we wasted an entire summer last year, with our CEO chasing around after our manager who was speaking to literally anyone he could, and ended up leveraging huge investment, and a salary more than doubled, after agreeing to join Brighton. Our owners even had to fly in, the spending was so significant.



I think the time to moralise about loyalty and focussing on the job you’re under contract to do, was then. That ship has sailed.



Our standards seem to be based on what suits today.., it doesn’t inspire motivating a group, players aren’t stupid (I’m excluding Paul Merson and Alan Shearer). -1

number8 added 10:59 - Aug 15

I think this was always going to the natural conclusion - just a case of when. He always seemed too big for the club or his ambitions were as though he was doing us a favour almost. Still made money on him, move on. 0

itfc2024 added 11:01 - Aug 15

I hope he pass his medical a throat infection can be so serious and he could be out for a while with this infection



watch out nottingham forest you have a sulky baby on his way who if don't get what he wants fakes illness and refuse to play 2

virginblue added 11:04 - Aug 15

“We wasted an entire summer chasing around after our manager”.

He signed the contract on May 30th 2024. Didn’t realise the new season started June 1st.

But that doesn’t support your narrative does it. 1

bluesissy added 11:04 - Aug 15

Good riddance....enjoy the bench.... spoilt brat. 2

Karlosfandangal added 11:06 - Aug 15

Listen to life’s a pitch…….with Tommy Smith Russell Osman and Terry Butcher….very interesting on their take of Hutchinson



Butcher said when Hutchinson was ask if he would sign permanently when receiving a MOTM award…he said he would let his agent decide on the best thing for him



It’s worth a listen 1

JPR77 added 11:06 - Aug 15

I think Omari would've been forgiven for moving on this summer following relegation and his Euro's contribution but it hurts the way he's gone about it - a complete contrast to Broady's exit. Nothing honourable in his behaviour. Still, thanks for your contributions over the last couple of seasons. 1

blues1 added 11:07 - Aug 15

Prebbs007. Maybe you should learn to count. We've signed 6 players already and one more about to. So before you talk bs, maybe get ur facts right. And we didnt need to sign loads of players anyway. But will no doubt be more come in before the window closes 0

ITFCson added 11:10 - Aug 15

Amazes me some the nasty comments. Knowing his move to Forest was imminent I find it understandable he didn’t want to play vs Bromley (likely also advised by others) And how can you blame a talented young player from wanting to play in the prem and European competition rather than the championship. No doubt his salary will be increased too. It’s a non brainer for him. He served us well, we’ll make £10m plus on him and he goes with my best wishes. 0

Stato added 11:12 - Aug 15

I got hubdreds of diwn arrows lasr season for pointing out that Hutch wasn't performing and his body language stank. The MCKenna can do no wrong bunch need to accept that he could not of got it more wrong with Omari and is left with egg on his face after his birthday present blew up in his face. For me its a positive for us that he moves on and fingers crossed the new line up performs better as a result 3

prebbs007 added 11:15 - Aug 15

Blues1 name the 6 that are going to be first team regular players ? We’ve signed Matisuwa Young and Akpom (one possibility on the way but you don’t know) so perhaps you’re the one full of bs not me. And we are clearly short of quality especially with our current injuries. Now jog on and stop criticising facts, you look stupid when you do that -2

ellaandred added 11:17 - Aug 15

Good. Bang average player and very overrated. -1

BobbyBell added 11:17 - Aug 15

It's so sad to see him leave this way. I hope it goes well but I somehow think he may end up warming a bench more than playing. He is undoubtedly talented but IMO not consistent enough and often just disappears in games. These days I wonder just how much players actually want to play or is the money their only real concern? Maybe they're under too much pressure from agents to earn the most they can as soon as possible. 2

SickParrot added 11:18 - Aug 15

Forest must keep their fingers crossed that Omari doesn't feel unable to undergo a medical. 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments