U21s and U18s Get Seasons Started

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 12:10

Town’s U21s and U18s get their seasons under way this weekend with John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side in action in Premier League 2 this evening against Derby County at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium (KO 7pm).

Having stepped up to category one level this summer the Blues’ academy sides now compete at the top level of youth football.

While the U21s get their season up and running against the Rams tonight, the U18s, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, host West Bromwich Albion in U18 Premier League South at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

Meanwhile, second-year scholar Lenny O’Sullivan has joined his teammate Will Fletcher on loan at Isthmian League North Division Brantham Athletic.

Defender O’Sullivan, 17, made his debut in Tuesday’s 4-2 home defeat by Maldon & Tiptree.

Keeper Fletcher, also 17, made the move at the weekend, impressing in a 1-1 draw at Stanway before being red-carded for a professional foul in the latter stages, but also played the game against the Jammers.





Photo: TWTD