Morsy: Hutchinson Exit Should Have Been Smoother

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 12:53 Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy has commented on the manner of Omari Hutchinson’s departure from Town and says he hopes the 21-year-old’s contribution at Portman Road won’t be forgotten. Hutchinson is on the verge of a £37.5 million switch to Nottingham Forest having effectively downed tools over the past few weeks having made his wish to return to the Premier League clear. Commenting on the situation on social media Morsy, who left the Blues last month to join Kuwait SC, said: “The ugly side of football. When a club no longer wants you, whether it be performance-based or political-based they will do what ever it takes to get you out the club. Name off locker, train with the under-21s, completely discarded. Manager and staff no longer even recognising you. “So, when players get close to really good moves and they feel the value is matched, players and representatives have now a strong stance. “There is no right or wrong in all of this. Young Omari and the club have done exceptionally well for each other. Without knowing the ins and outs the transition should have been smoother and both player and club should have been happy. “A pivotal player in promotion a great team mate a good profit for the club. Hopefully his contribution will be not forgotten by the ITFC family.”

Photo: TWTD



Dissboyitfc added 12:57 - Aug 15

It’s left a bitter taste for me! 0

DifferentGravy added 13:01 - Aug 15

The wrong way to deal with it is to make up mickey mouse excuses not to play.







1

petersongoal added 13:02 - Aug 15

A bloke who has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the LGBT community throughout his career gets no respect from me when talking about whats 'morally right'. Go count your oil money. -5

BlueArmy999 added 13:04 - Aug 15

Respect to the best captain we’ve had at this club in a long time. A leader in every sense of the word. But Omari has majorly disrespected the club, when you refuse to play matches you are refusing to do what you are paid for. He had a good season in the champ and it a talented young player but for me the disrespect won’t be forgotten. 1

BlueArmy999 added 13:05 - Aug 15

Petersongoal - what on earth has the LGBT community got to do with anything? Get a grip of yourself. Clown. 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:06 - Aug 15

Is Sam talking about Omari here or is this really a swipe about his own departure? 0

poet added 13:07 - Aug 15

It’s done, he’s been transferred, let’s now forget it and use the money to strengthen the squad.

In my opinion, we need a left back, preferably 2 more midfielders and a winger.

0

Passit2Gio added 13:07 - Aug 15

Completely agree with this. Without Omari we don’t get promoted. He’s a 21 year old following advice from his management team & goes with my best wishes. Horribly toxic environment with the fans at the moment and most have forgotten that we were league 1 fodder just a few years ago. Back the club, back the players past and present. 0

Sambo added 13:08 - Aug 15

Sadly, its part and parcel of modern day football. What Omari has done is nothing new and happens all the time. Not all footballers have a emotional affinity to their clubs, its just a job and like in all sectors, people will move on for a better job and more money. We move on, thank him for service and focus on getting someone in that wants to play for us. 0

warfarinman69 added 13:08 - Aug 15

Hutchinson was not treated badly by the club, but he treated the club and its fans with disrespect. Morsy, although badly missed, left with all our blessings for a secure future for his family and a good cultural fit. Hutchinson is leaving because he thinks he is better than he is and has been greedy and badly advised. I'd take back Sam tomorrow, but I don't want to see Hutchinson back at Portman Road - ever! 0

oldbri added 13:08 - Aug 15

Omari who ? 0

