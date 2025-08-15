Morsy: Hutchinson Exit Should Have Been Smoother
Friday, 15th Aug 2025 12:53
Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy has commented on the manner of Omari Hutchinson’s departure from Town and says he hopes the 21-year-old’s contribution at Portman Road won’t be forgotten.
Hutchinson is on the verge of a £37.5 million switch to Nottingham Forest having effectively downed tools over the past few weeks having made his wish to return to the Premier League clear.
Commenting on the situation on social media Morsy, who left the Blues last month to join Kuwait SC, said: “The ugly side of football. When a club no longer wants you, whether it be performance-based or political-based they will do what ever it takes to get you out the club. Name off locker, train with the under-21s, completely discarded. Manager and staff no longer even recognising you.
“So, when players get close to really good moves and they feel the value is matched, players and representatives have now a strong stance.
“There is no right or wrong in all of this. Young Omari and the club have done exceptionally well for each other. Without knowing the ins and outs the transition should have been smoother and both player and club should have been happy.
“A pivotal player in promotion a great team mate a good profit for the club. Hopefully his contribution will be not forgotten by the ITFC family.”
