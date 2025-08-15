Released Agbaje Joins Sligo Rovers

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 13:56 Released Blues defender Edwin Agbaje has joined League of Ireland Sligo Rovers until the end of the Irish season, which runs through the summer. The 21-year-old was among those let go in May having joined the academy in September 2020 from Shamrock Rovers. He went on to make one start and one sub appearance for the first team, both in cups. Injuries curtailed loan spells at Yeovil Town and Sutton United with the right-back or centre-half making a return from Green Gander Lane in January having suffered a hamstring injury on his debut in November. He featured regularly for the U21s, who he captained, during the remaining months of the campaign. Edenberry-born Agbaje was capped by the Republic of Ireland at U18 level while with the Blues having previously played for their U15s and U16s. “I spoke to people at the club a lot over the summer and got to hear in detail about the style of play and how things are done here at Rovers”, Agbaje told the Bit O’Red’s official website. “It really impressed me and Sligo seems like a place where I can really fit in. It’s a great place for young players like myself to develop. [Manager] John [Russell] has a proven track record of bringing through, developing and giving chances to younger players like me so the opportunity here speaks for itself. “I’ve been here for a few sessions now and I am loving it. I’ve got on really well with the players and coaches so now I’m just looking forward to getting out there and helping the team out. “I love to attack, to get forward and support the front men. But I’m a defender first and foremost and my job is to keep the ball out of our net and that’s what I’m here to do. “I’m looking to settle in as quickly as I can. I know we only have a handful of games left so I want to play in as many games as I can and help the club pick up as many wins as we can along the way. There’s great competition here and that just helps things along.” Russell added: “Edwin is an extremely talented player. He’s got all the attributes you look for in a defender. He has pace, he’s strong, aggressive and good on the ball. We feel he can make a big impact here between now and the end of the season. “As a manager, I am constantly looking to improve the team and bring in quality. I’ve been in contact with Edwin for a while now so I am delighted he has decided to join us. We really feel he can thrive here at Sligo Rovers.”

Photo: Matchday Images



