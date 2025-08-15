McKenna: Azón Deal Not Yet Complete

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 15:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Como striker Iván Azón’s loan move to the Blues is not yet complete but confirmed that the 22-year-old has travelled to England. Yesterday, Spanish sources revealed that Azón was on his way to Suffolk to undergo a medical and complete a season-long switch to the Blues with the Serie A side’s manager Cesc Fabregas later confirming that that was the case. Como were reported to want a €500,000 (£435,000) loan fee, while the deal is believed to include an obligation to become permanent for €10-€12 million (£8.6 million-£10.3 million). “I think because Como has announced it as well, I think it's fair to say,” McKenna said on Azón.



“He's travelled over to England. I have to say that no deal is complete yet. We've seen situations over the last few years where a deal is not complete until it's complete. I don't think there's too much point saying any more on it until it gets to that stage.



“He's a player that we like, one that the recruitment team here tracked, even at Real Zaragoza. “He's been a player of interest over the summer and there's no deal complete yet. If there is, then we'll look to integrate him and speak about what he can bring to the team.”

Bazza8564 added 15:49 - Aug 15

Player here, both clubs confirming the intention, suggest we keep an eye this evening for an announcement then 0

TimmyH added 15:51 - Aug 15

Doesn't seem like any deal/transfer we've been involved with this summer has been 'smooth' - always a hitch, delay or player not that interested in coming here.



With both Hutchinson and Broadhead now gone alongside Morsy/Burgess and Delap we still need a couple of decent signings, another in midfield for sure. 3

Cookieboy added 15:54 - Aug 15

Got the feeling this going to be a long drawn out affair !!! Plus integration, could be Christmas before we see him 0

Tractorog added 15:56 - Aug 15

Looking at his shirt sponsor I hope he is not travelling here by them... the bill would be enormous. 1

Reuser2000 added 15:58 - Aug 15

Anybody else really worried about this season? Unless we get some quality in before the 1st September I can see us struggling. The core of the squad has been ripped too shreds with morsy, luongo, broadhead & Burgess leaving. Burns out Injured. We've got Jack Taylor as our only attacking midfielder and matusiwa as our only defensive midfielder if we are honest I can't see anything other than a mid table finish unless we sort this out ASAP! Cant believe the bookies still have us as favourites 0

Bert added 16:09 - Aug 15

Yes it been a difficult start but three attacking players in so we should be a little bit more cheerful. The problem is midfield and bedding in the newcomers. I’m expecting a bit of a struggle this month but with the players we have we should be motoring soon. If we show our fragility on the pitch and on the terraces then it will be a very bumpy ride.







0

