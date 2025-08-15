McKenna: Azón Deal Not Yet Complete
Friday, 15th Aug 2025 15:44
Town boss Kieran McKenna says Como striker Iván Azón’s loan move to the Blues is not yet complete but confirmed that the 22-year-old has travelled to England.
Yesterday, Spanish sources revealed that Azón was on his way to Suffolk to undergo a medical and complete a season-long switch to the Blues with the Serie A side’s manager Cesc Fabregas later confirming that that was the case.
Como were reported to want a €500,000 (£435,000) loan fee, while the deal is believed to include an obligation to become permanent for €10-€12 million (£8.6 million-£10.3 million).
“I think because Como has announced it as well, I think it's fair to say,” McKenna said on Azón.
“He's been a player of interest over the summer and there's no deal complete yet. If there is, then we'll look to integrate him and speak about what he can bring to the team.”
Photo: Antonio Saia/LaPresse/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect Source
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Championship Preview: Birmingham City by ad_wilkin
Town fans will know all too well where momentum from League One can take you and it’s safe to say their first opponents this season will have exactly that. The Midlands Blues finished the League One season with a record breaking 111 points, suffering just three defeats all year.
Pre-Season Preview: AJ Auxerre by ad_wilkin
Having taken on OGC Nice in pre-season last year and beaten them 1-0 via an Axel Tuanzebe goal, Town will once again take on French opposition on the form of AJ Auxerre in their last outing of pre-season.
Pre-Season Preview: Aberdeen by ad_wilkin
Town’s second pre-season trip is to Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, who celebrated their first silverware since 2014 by beating Celtic on penalties in the final, a feat that prevented the Bhoys from achieving a treble.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]