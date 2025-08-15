McKenna: Philogene Back Training, Matusiwa Should Be Ready For Sunday
Friday, 15th Aug 2025 15:59
Town boss Kieran McKenna says Jaden Philogene returned to training yesterday following his ankle injury, while he expects Azor Matusiwa to be fine for Sunday’s home game against Southampton and gave an update on new signings Jens Cajuste and Chuba Akpom, as well as longer-term absentees Wes Burns, Conor Townsend and Harry Clarke.
Philogene hurt his ankle in the final pre-season friendly at Auxerre and as a result missed the games at Birmingham and Bromley. But McKenna says the former Aston Villa and Hull man is making progress.
“He trained yesterday, so he's made a good recovery,” he said. “Seems to be a quick healer with a couple of things that he has had.
“How much involvement he'll have, whether it's from the bench or to start, how many minutes, we’ll decide over the next 24 hours. But he got through training yesterday, which was a big boost.”
Matusiwa wasn’t involved at Bromley as he had a tight groin following his Championship debut at Birmingham.
New loan signings Cajuste and Akpom joined the club having had little pre-season, although with the Ajax forward ahead of the Napoli midfielder.
“They're not ready to contribute as much as what we would like on the match pitch, that's the truth,” McKenna said.
“Both have had very disrupted or minimal pre-seasons, really. In Jens’s case, almost a minimum pre-season, so we're working through that process at a moment with him.
“But he's a naturally fit player with a lot of ability. Whether he can have some involvement this weekend, we'll wait and see.
“He's one we need to be really careful with. He trained with the group in the early part of the week, but had some sort of muscle tightness and fatigue after those sessions. So we need to be really careful with how we progress him.
Regarding Clarke, who suffered a knee tendon injury in pre-season, McKenna says quite how long the right-back might be out for isn’t yet entirely clear.
‘We’re hoping for the shorter scenario, but it's still at a point where you can't really tell which way it'll go.”
Townsend has had his ACL surgery and McKenna expects the left-back to be out for the whole season.
“But there are different hurdles and steps to take along the way, so we don't want to put any sort of pressure on the timescale on that one.
“It has to be right, get the injury 100 per cent and we'll be really glad to have him back whenever that time comes.”
Photo: Matchday Images
