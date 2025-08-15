Town Eyeing Uruguayan International Defender

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 16:16 Town are eyeing Uruguayan international centre-half Sebastian Caceres, TWTD understands. Caceres, 25, plays for Mexican Liga MX side Club América having joined them from hometown club Liverpool Montevideo in 2020. Having played for his country at U18, U20, U22 and U23 levels, the 5ft 11in tall centre-back has gone on to win 20 caps at full level. While with his current club he has won three Primera División titles, a Campeón de Campeones and a Supercopa MX. A move for another centre-half would perhaps be a surprise with the Blues appearing well set in that area as it stands, however further movement is expected throughout the squad before the transfer window closes. Earlier in the transfer window, the Blues were linked with a move for another Liga MX player, Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz.

Photo: Reuters



TownSupporter added 16:22 - Aug 15

Why do we need another CB? 3

TownSupporter added 16:23 - Aug 15

Another player under 6 foot also 1

Len_Brennan added 16:23 - Aug 15

Woolfieeeeeeeeee? 3

boroughblue added 16:30 - Aug 15

set for another heartbreaking exit in Woolfie then... 5

SuperKieranMcKenna added 16:30 - Aug 15

Thought it was one of the few areas we actually have plentiful cover…unless more exits are coming… 2

philpott2 added 16:33 - Aug 15

Can he play fullback, either side maybe...because we sure as eggs are eggs haven't an abundance of talent available on either side.

At less than six foot tall you'd think maybe that is where he could fit in. 1

Dug added 16:38 - Aug 15

He can play right back and centre halve, a good signing as Ashley Young can play left back, he also can play on the right of a three man defence should we play that system. 1

Fat_Boy_Tim added 16:38 - Aug 15

He looks like terry Butcher with a tan! 1

bluejacko added 16:39 - Aug 15

I like Wolfie but him or a defender who has played 20 times for his country,he has certainly got something about you would think 5-11 or not! 0

Bazza8564 added 16:40 - Aug 15

Wolfy has only recently signed a new 4 year deal, so I suspect and reinforcements here might be a reflection of the loss of Clarke and Townsend to long term injury.

As Philpott22 says, FB is the priority, but Oshea can go RB and Greaves to LB so it makes sense.



It seems all the moans about or overseas scouting network have slowed.... 2

churchmans added 16:42 - Aug 15

@Townsupporter did you watch us last season and season before that? Dum comment -2

churchmans added 16:44 - Aug 15

*adrian dumam comment

0

churchmans added 16:44 - Aug 15

Fs adrian duram

I think 0

JeremiahBrown added 16:49 - Aug 15

It was rumoured a while back that Wolfie had asked to leave. 0

Lukeybluey added 17:00 - Aug 15

I think there will be a big overhaul of the squad until end of this transfer window. It's a shame but I think Woolfy must be going... I personally think he's one of our best defenders considering how we play... but who knows.. 0

Lukeybluey added 17:03 - Aug 15

Not that it's a bad thing to overhaul the squad after relegation... I think it might be a good thing.. 1

Carberry added 17:06 - Aug 15

Don't we need full backs, not centre halves who can play there? 2

BlueySwede added 17:09 - Aug 15

Doesn´t mean much, but highly rated on sofifa and other football management sites. Nothing wrong with getting more quality in, and I think it´s great that the club have started to look abroad for talent.

Greaves have done ok, but I am not totally convinced yet. Woolf - love him, but maybe he wants to play more regularly?

1

Lukeybluey added 17:12 - Aug 15

I thought we looked way more solid defensively with Greaves Left back. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 17:12 - Aug 15

Woolfy rarely put a foot wring when he played in the Prem. Always thought he should be given more minutes. But I could understand if he wanted more regular football. I don't see a downside to bringing in what looks like a very good player, but our squad is almost full and very imbalanced -1

bringmeaKuqi added 17:12 - Aug 15

Lightningboy added 17:12 - Aug 15

If Woolfie is allowed to leave then I think the club is losing sight of what makes Ipswich the club it is...(or was). -2

bluelondon added 17:13 - Aug 15

It is probably because he is better than we have and incrementally improving the squad.

As said previously the club are looking at a more physical profile in the team, which was lacking in the PL.

Uruguay are a strong international team, with historically good defenders and to accumulate caps for them is no mean feat 1

muccletonjoe added 17:17 - Aug 15

O'Shea 50 million bid ? -1

blues1 added 17:21 - Aug 15

Muccletonjoe. Yer, we've just made him club captain and then he's gonna leave? Laughable comment. 1

