McKenna: Good Loan Moves For Keepers

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 17:42 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking about the loan moves made by keepers Aro Muric and Cieran Slicker over the last week. Muric, 26, has joined Serie A new boys Sassuolo on loan for the season, the deal including an option to become permanent next summer for €10 million (£8.7 million). The Kosovo international signed for Town a year ago from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons. Asked whether the Italian move marks the end of Muric’s time with the Blues, McKenna said: “No, it's a loan move. I'm not exactly sure, to be honest, on any clauses in there or that, so I'm probably the wrong man for any of those questions, but it's a loan move for an Ipswich player. I've said many times, I think he's a really, really talented goalkeeper. “Of course, it didn't all work out exactly how he would have wanted last year. Had some good games, some not so good moments and that's the life of a football player, and probably especially for a goalkeeper. “We have a lot of belief in his ability and he's going to a good club in Serie A, and hopefully he can have a really good season. From there, we'll see what happens.” Slicker, 22, joined League Two Barnet for the campaign and the Scotland international made his league debut in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bromley and was praised by his manager Dean Brennan after the match despite the loss. “A good move for him,” McKenna added. “He was definitely ready to get the games. “It took a little while over the summer to find something that was the right fit, but he was happy with Barnet as a choice and hopefully it’s a good chance to play a lot of games and pick up his experiences. “I think he did quite well in his first game and I'm sure he'll continue that way.”

Photo: Matchday Images



