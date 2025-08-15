Women's Season Ticket Prices Announced

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 19:50 The club has announced details of season ticketing for Ipswich Town Women’s first ever WSL2 campaign with all their home league matches being played at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Blocks E3, E4, E5 and E6 of the East Stand will be open for general admission with hospitality options in the West Stand. Adult season tickets are £75, concessions £50, under-18s £20, under-11s free and additional under-11s £16. Fans will need to register on itfcwomen.colchesterstadium.com using the same email address used on Town’s main ticketing website in order to purchase their seat. Season tickets are issued digitally with no physical tickets produced. Matchday ticketing details will be made available soon. Meanwhile, the dates for the Subway Women’s League Cup group games have been confirmed. Joe Sheehan’s side will play in Group D, hosting Leicester City in Colchester on Wednesday 24th September before facing Crystal Palace at Sutton’s Gander Green Lane on Sunday 19th October. The Blues complete their group games on Sunday 23rd November against newly promoted London City Lionesses, again in Colchester. The group winners progress to the quarter-finals.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mark added 20:32 - Aug 15

I wish ITFC Women all the best at WSL2 level, they deserve this opportunity.



It is a shame that no matches will be played at Portman Road, as I am sure fans would love to watch the team in Ipswich following the ITFC promotion and England winning the Euros. Colchester's stadium is not easy to get to on public transport, especially on a Sunday. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments