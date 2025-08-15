U21s Come From Behind to Beat Derby

Friday, 15th Aug 2025 21:27 Tudor Mendel scored twice and skipper Tommy Taylor and Josh Pitts once each as Town’s U21s came from behind twice to beat Derby County 4-3 at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium in their first ever Premier League 3 fixture. The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and Chris Casement, were two goals down at the break - Jerome Richards and Justin Oguntolu scoring the Rams’ goals - before Taylor pulled one back on 53, then Mendel (pictured) levelled only a minute later. Derby regained the lead on 59 through Niall McAndrew, but Pitts made it 3-3 in the 62nd minute, then Mendel bagged his second of the game only two minutes later to give Town the lead for the first time and win the match. The U18s, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, host West Bromwich Albion in their opening U18 Premier League South match at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). U21s: Gray, Babb, Boswell, Mthunzi, Onuchukwu, Turner, Mendel, Carr, Boatswain, Taylor, Pitts. Subs: Barrett, Elliott, Shabazz-Edwards, Young, Morgan.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mark added 21:49 - Aug 15

Great comeback! It is good to read that Tudor Mendel scored twice. I wonder if he will make any first team appearances this season, maybe even a spot on the bench Sunday with our attacking options being relatively limited at the moment? 0

