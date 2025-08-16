First Foodbank Collection of Season Sunday

Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 09:57 Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is calling on Town fans to continue their vital work in the community when the Blues host Southampton on Sunday, marking the beginning of their fourth season of monthly matchday collections at Portman Road. The fan-led initiative, which began in January 2023, has now raised more than £20,000 for local Suffolk foodbank Families in Need (FIND), alongside countless crates of physical donations from the generous Blue Army and visiting supporters. As Town prepare for their return to the Championship, the independent supporter group remains focused on supporting those less fortunate in the local community. Their familiar collection points in the FanZone and opposite Planet Blue have become a cornerstone of many fans' pre-match routine, demonstrating that football's power extends far beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch. The ongoing cost of living crisis continues to impact families across Suffolk with recent figures showing Ipswich now ranks in the top 50 worst places for child poverty in the UK. The Department for Work and Pensions reports a 28 per cent increase in child poverty in the past year alone, making the supporters' contributions more crucial than ever. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is part of the national Fans Supporting Foodbanks movement, which originated with Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015. The initiative now spans 40-plus clubs across the English footballing pyramid, all united under the principle that Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours. Throughout their three completed seasons, the group has witnessed incredible generosity from supporters of all clubs visiting Portman Road. From whip-rounds on away coaches to carrier bags full of donations, visiting fans have consistently joined Town supporters in supporting the cause, proving that football can unite communities in the face of adversity. Organiser of Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks Charlie Nixon commented: “As we enter our fourth season, we’re incredibly proud of what our community has achieved. “More than £20,000 raised and countless physical donations show the true spirit of football fans coming together for those who need it most. “Whether it’s a child donating their pocket money or away fans contributing from across the country, every gesture makes a real difference to families struggling with food poverty in Suffolk.” The collection points will be open from 10am before kick-off, welcoming both cash donations and non-perishable food items. All donations will go directly to FIND to support local families in need. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page here.

Bluearmy_81 added 10:51 - Aug 16

Great effort, well done but it’s the sign of a failed society when there are now thousands of food banks up and down the country, there were only a handful 15 years ago… 0

