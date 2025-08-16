South-West Branch Meet-Up For Southampton Match
Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 12:19
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Sunday’s opening home match of the season against Southampton (KO midday).
The Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square, Bath is the venue for the meet-up to see the Blues take on the Saints.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]