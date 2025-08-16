Hutchinson Completes Forest Move

Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 16:36

Forward Omari Hutchinson has completed his £37.5 million move to Nottingham Forest, signing a five-year deal.

Forest had an offer of £35 million turned down by Town just over a week ago but returned with a £37.5 million bid for the 21-year-old on Thursday, which was accepted by the Blues.

The fee is a new record for Town, eclipsing the £30 million Chelsea paid for Liam Delap earlier in the summer. Chelsea are understood to be due 25 per cent of the profit the Blues have made on the £20 million-plus-add-ons fee they paid for the Redhill-born attacker last summer.

It’s also a new record for Forest, beating the £35 million paid to Bologna for Dan Ndoye only last month.

The fee is also understood to be the sixth-highest paid for a Championship player behind the £53 million Chelsea paid Southampton for Roméo Lavia in 2023, the £40 million Spurs handed Leicester for James Maddison the same summer and the same figure Brighton splashed out on Georginio Rutter when they signed him from Leeds a year later.

Town also now have a higher record sale than four Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Newcastle, Burnley and Sunderland.

It’s perhaps little surprise Forest was Hutchinson’s destination given the long-established relationship between their global head of football, former Arsenal midfielder Edu, and the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

“I’m really excited to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Hutchinson told the Forest website. “I’ve played at the City Ground a few times and it’s always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us.

“I’m going to give it my all and I’m looking forward to the challenge as it’s a new chapter for me, but I feel ready.”

Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson added: “Omari is a really exciting addition to the squad. He’s coming off a fantastic summer, winning the U21 European Championship alongside Elliot, and arrives here full of confidence.

“He joins an already talented group of players and adds another layer of quality and energy to our attacking options. We’re looking forward to seeing him thrive in a Forest shirt.”

Prior to Forest’s interest emerging, Brentford had had a number of bids turned down, the highest £35 million, while Everton and Serie A Inter had also been linked.

Hutchinson has appeared certain to leave the Blues this summer having stayed behind when Town travelled to Auxerre for the final pre-season friendly with manager Kieran McKenna revealing on Tuesday that the 21-year-old “didn’t feel that he could contribute” at Bromley, having missed the season opener at Birmingham on Friday due to a throat infection.

Yesterday, McKenna said he wished Hutchinson well for the future but was disappointed with the manner his exit had been handled.

Hutchinson initially joined Town on loan ahead of the 2023/24 Championship promotion season, before making that move permanent the following summer.

In total across his two seasons, the one-time Arsenal trainee made 55 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring 14 goals.





Photo: Reuters

benslifeyt added 16:37 - Aug 16

Thanks for the transfer fee . Bye 9

WickhamsLeftBoot added 16:37 - Aug 16

All the best Omari, enjoy the Prem and Europe. -5

ArnieM added 16:38 - Aug 16

Sorry, Im Not impressed with him at all. 9

cartman1972 added 16:39 - Aug 16

Ta ta baby boy 5

WalkRules added 16:39 - Aug 16

Just glad it is over. 2

aas1010 added 16:39 - Aug 16

Who cares. Only want players who want to be here 6

AlpineBlue added 16:40 - Aug 16

Omari who? 5

hello66 added 16:42 - Aug 16

Good luck to him I hope we beat them when we come up next year( hopefully !) thanks for your help. It’s a shame you didn’t leave on really good terms.! it’s always your last actions that people remember! 5

hello66 added 16:42 - Aug 16

Kickingblock added 16:42 - Aug 16

Thanks for the entertainment, goals and the somersaults, good luck. 1

hello66 added 16:42 - Aug 16

RegencyBlue added 16:42 - Aug 16

He’s tainted his time here with his refusal to play so he can do one as far as I’m concerned! 7

NthQldITFC added 16:42 - Aug 16

Good luck at Forest Omari, thanks for your efforts for Town, the thrills you gave us and the success you contributed so much to. -6

muccletonjoe added 16:42 - Aug 16

We can forget about him now. I have a feeling everyone else will too. 1

itfc2024 added 16:43 - Aug 16

goodbye Mr sulky hope ur career goes badly I don't think your a premiership player but who cares your not with us that's all that matters 1

itfc2024 added 16:43 - Aug 16

itfc2024 added 16:43 - Aug 16

itfc2024 added 16:43 - Aug 16

Knightsy added 16:44 - Aug 16

Thanks for the past 2 years Omari, but we don't need some jumped up, big time Charlie at our Club getting his own way.



Jog On 2

Dissboyitfc added 16:46 - Aug 16

I cant wish him well! look how broady handled things, now i do wish him (broady) well! hutchison got too big for his boots. 4

Baino added 16:46 - Aug 16

As much as the Omari thing has annoyed me, and I still think he himself should have made himself available even if it was just as a bench sitter, once I found out that this clown Kia Joorabachian was his advisor (not agent) it kind of all made sense.

At 21, if I was in Omari's position, I'm not sure how I would have handled it. His advisor is only looking at the £££ signs and Kia Joorabachian probably manipulated him a wee bit and sees him more as property than an agent and client.



The situation still isn't great, all I'm saying is that maybe if Omari had an agent then, possibly, an agent may have seen the bigger picture ie leave it a season because they'll get more for you, you'll get a bigger club, and the agent of course gets a bigger pay packet where as an investment company is all about the now. Just a thought.



Anyway, doesn't matter now. I did enjoy watching him when he was on it, mind. Hull away in particular will stick in my mind for a while. 3

tractorboy90uk added 16:49 - Aug 16

l just don’t understand the whole episode. When we buy a player we are told we do our due diligence checks before hand to unearth any underlying issues. Do Forest not do that ? They have just bought a player who spat his dummy out and downed tools to get what he wanted. Why would they do that ? Good luck with your new player, we are better off without him! 2

arc added 16:50 - Aug 16

Thanks for everything, Omari. That match where you destroyed Sheff Wed singlehandedly will long live in my memory. Good luck in the future. -3

Ruddock2021 added 16:51 - Aug 16

Sucks how he's left the club, but still scored the best goal I've ever seen live at Hull away, all the best Omari -1