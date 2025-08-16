Hutchinson Completes Forest Move
Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 16:36
Forward Omari Hutchinson has completed his £37.5 million move to Nottingham Forest, signing a five-year deal.
Forest had an offer of £35 million turned down by Town just over a week ago but returned with a £37.5 million bid for the 21-year-old on Thursday, which was accepted by the Blues.
The fee is a new record for Town, eclipsing the £30 million Chelsea paid for Liam Delap earlier in the summer. Chelsea are understood to be due 25 per cent of the profit the Blues have made on the £20 million-plus-add-ons fee they paid for the Redhill-born attacker last summer.
It’s also a new record for Forest, beating the £35 million paid to Bologna for Dan Ndoye only last month.
The fee is also understood to be the sixth-highest paid for a Championship player behind the £53 million Chelsea paid Southampton for Roméo Lavia in 2023, the £40 million Spurs handed Leicester for James Maddison the same summer and the same figure Brighton splashed out on Georginio Rutter when they signed him from Leeds a year later.
Town also now have a higher record sale than four Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Newcastle, Burnley and Sunderland.
It’s perhaps little surprise Forest was Hutchinson’s destination given the long-established relationship between their global head of football, former Arsenal midfielder Edu, and the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian.
“I’m really excited to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Hutchinson told the Forest website. “I’ve played at the City Ground a few times and it’s always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us.
“I’m going to give it my all and I’m looking forward to the challenge as it’s a new chapter for me, but I feel ready.”
Forest’s chief football officer Ross Wilson added: “Omari is a really exciting addition to the squad. He’s coming off a fantastic summer, winning the U21 European Championship alongside Elliot, and arrives here full of confidence.
“He joins an already talented group of players and adds another layer of quality and energy to our attacking options. We’re looking forward to seeing him thrive in a Forest shirt.”
Prior to Forest’s interest emerging, Brentford had had a number of bids turned down, the highest £35 million, while Everton and Serie A Inter had also been linked.
Hutchinson has appeared certain to leave the Blues this summer having stayed behind when Town travelled to Auxerre for the final pre-season friendly with manager Kieran McKenna revealing on Tuesday that the 21-year-old “didn’t feel that he could contribute” at Bromley, having missed the season opener at Birmingham on Friday due to a throat infection.
Yesterday, McKenna said he wished Hutchinson well for the future but was disappointed with the manner his exit had been handled.
Hutchinson initially joined Town on loan ahead of the 2023/24 Championship promotion season, before making that move permanent the following summer.
In total across his two seasons, the one-time Arsenal trainee made 55 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring 14 goals.
Photo: Reuters
