U18s Beaten By West Brom

Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 17:10

Town’s U18s had a tough start to life in U18 Premier League South, losing 5-0 to West Brom at Playford Road this morning.

Justin Seven-Seven gave the visitors the lead in, perhaps inevitably, the seventh minute, then added the second on 34.

Harry French made it 3-0 on 39, then four minutes after the restart Alfie Maughan added the fourth and Ryan Colesby completed the scoring with nine minutes remaining.

There was better news for the U16s, who beat the same opposition 2-0 in their opening fixture.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, P Adebayo (R Carr 85), Brown, Longwe (Compton 63), Sains, Unadike (Pedder 46), Wood (c), Eze, Boakye-King, Nicolaou (Burton-Yurevich 72). Unused: Wreford.





Photo: TWTD