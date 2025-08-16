Town 'Close to Agreeing Fee' For Young Norwegian Star

Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 21:38 Town have made a bid to Danish club FC Nordsjælland for Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli, according to reports in Scandinavia. Both Norwegian and Danish sources report that the Blues have offered in excess of €20 million (£17.2 million) for the 19-year-old, who has already won his first senior cap with Norway. The bid has not been accepted but, according to Norway’s tv2.no, Town aren’t far away from Nordsjælland’s valuation with the clubs continuing talks with a view to concluding a deal. A fee of £17.2 million would be a new Championship record, eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer. Larvik-born Egeli began his career with Sandefjord in his home country but had only featured for their second team before moving on to his current club in 2022. Primarily a right-sided forward but also capable of playing on the left and in the middle, Egeli, who is 6ft tall, has won caps with Norway at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, He outscored even Erling Haaland for the U16s, bagging 14 goals in 14 games. He won his first senior cap as a sub in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan last year. Egeli, whose older brother, Vetle Walle Egeli, plays for Sandefjord as a midfielder, had been interesting Dutch giants PSV and is viewed as one of Europe’s top talents. Town are looking to add to their attacking ranks following the departures of Nathan Broadhead to Wrexham and Omari Hutchinson to Nottingham Forest and have money to spend having brought in fees totalling more than £70 million this summer for Hutchinson, Broadhead and Liam Delap, who moved to Chelsea for £30 million in June. At 19, Egeli wouldn't count towards the Blues’ 25-man Championship squad.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Town1Inter0 added 21:41 - Aug 16

That’s what we want. Someone tall, strong and physical to replace Omari. 14

runningout added 21:42 - Aug 16

would be fab if it goes through I reckon. Although what do I know 0

ruds added 21:42 - Aug 16

This type of move really does get the fans excited.



Buzzing for this to happen! 11

tetchris added 21:44 - Aug 16

Let’s hope he’s not another big Wally :)



Gforce added 21:46 - Aug 16

Sounds like a very exciting prospect, really hope we can this deal done. 3

hello66 added 21:46 - Aug 16

Left footed right winger….. this could be extraordinary good piece of business might take a few weeks for the team to gel but trulyI believe the team is getting stronger through the changes that have been made over the summer! …. Time will tell.!



Look forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 12 pm…. Blue army.!!!



( this time, I will try and only post once ) 9

trevski_s added 21:50 - Aug 16

He looks impressive. Confident with both feet, can play anywhere across the front 3, seems good in the air, has international experience and looks to have a good scoring record so seems like a good one to me. Only being 19 too means lots of chance to grow even more and won't count towards the squad limit. All around a yes to me, lets hope we can get this one done 5

Danishtractor added 21:53 - Aug 16

OH Yes. Would be Great. Fingers crossed. 1

CaptainAhab added 21:54 - Aug 16

I really hope this is true! 1

ArnieM added 21:54 - Aug 16

Fingers crossed we get this over the line. Looks very good.... 2

gosblue added 22:01 - Aug 16

Well done DanishTownFan

Beat Phil to the punch by 20 minutes.

Any more like SWE at home? 0

Suffolkboy added 22:05 - Aug 16

Just shows how quietly confident we should be and remain in our imaginative,thoughtful and dedicated Management team !

This looks like a. truly exciting prospect !

COYB 2

jas0999 added 22:15 - Aug 16

Let’s see if it happens. Hope so, but a summer of false hope. -2

WestSussexBlue added 22:21 - Aug 16

£17.2 million for a 19 year old, blimey.

Fingers crossed for this one. 0

Len_Brennan added 22:23 - Aug 16

Looks like he'd be an excellent signing for us, but we need to stay calm as we have seen that agreeing the fee with a club does not guarantee that a highly rated player will sign for us. Fingers crossed. 0

churchmans added 22:29 - Aug 16

All talk and hear say! Will only beleive it when official -2

petieboy2011 added 22:35 - Aug 16

Is he prone to throat infections? 0

DavoIPB added 22:39 - Aug 16

This would be ideal. Obviously waiting for omari deal to go through. Looks some prospect though. £80 mil in tow years time to a prem club? 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 22:40 - Aug 16

If there's genuinely something in this I'm so glad we are looking more widely if nothing else 1

Rimsy added 22:52 - Aug 16

Looks an upgrade on Omari at half price. Scores headers as well. 0

Bert added 22:54 - Aug 16

Wow, that’s a rabbit out of the hat. Hope it happens. Further proof that the owners want the club to invest in talent. One more or two in midfield and that should wrap up a decent return this transfer window albeit a wee bit late to settle the nerves just yet. Looking good. 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 23:02 - Aug 16

This would be better than Birmingham's 31 year old German striker they picked up for a bargain. This lad looks like he could be a bit special with some KMK attention. I think we need to see out August, settle in September and start kicking arse from October onwards. I'd imagine, even if this happens, it's not the end of the shopping from Town.

2

ImAbeliever added 23:09 - Aug 16

Sounds great, but come on, seriously who among us had heard of him. That said he is very good apparently. 0

Steelmonkey added 23:13 - Aug 16

Looks like he knows how to deliver the goods. 0

